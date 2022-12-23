Bishnoi refused to submit voice sample, Delhi Police tells court

The Delhi Police Special Cell Thursday informed a court that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi refused to record his voice sample in connection with a case lodged against him and his gang under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Bishnoi was brought to Delhi from Punjab, where he was in jail as the main accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, after police suspected he used phones of jailed Indian Mujahideen operatives to contact his associates. Police had booked Bishnoi and his gang under MCOCA in 2021 for alleged involvement in extortion, robbery and murder cases.

Last month, the Special Cell found that Bishnoi had allegedly used a phone number also used by IM operatives at jail number 8 in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Before he was taken to Punjab earlier this year, Bishnoi too was in the same jail. “The said number was being analysed since March — calls and messages were being intercepted after we found jailed IM operatives were using it and we wanted to catch them. It was then found that this number was being shared with Bishnoi, who was in the same barrack, to contact his associates,” claimed a source. “The conversation was mainly with his associates in India and (gangster) Goldy Brar in Canada. One of the intercepted calls was of the gang discussing Moose-wala’s death. Other calls were vague. The gang runs an extortion racket from inside jail and uses codewords,” the source claimed.

To confirm this, police approached the court and a judge granted permission to take Bishnoi and his jailed associates Sampat Nehra, Bintu and Deepak to the forensic lab.

Bishnoi and Nehra were taken to CBI’s central forensic science lab in Lodhi Colony Wed-nesday. While Nehra recorded his sample, Bishnoi refused. Bintu gave his sample earlier. The court said, “Once the accused in his discretion opted not to give a voice sample, legal consequences will follow. No further directions are warranted in the facts of the present case.”

Bishnoi’s counsel Vishal Chopra said, “Delhi Police has been pushing for a voice sample but Bishnoi said no… Police have been basing their claims on intercepted calls but we have never seen the phone. Nothing has come on record. If a phone would have been recovered, that would be evidence.”