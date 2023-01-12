BIS seizes 18,600 uncertified toys in 44 raids at airports, shopping malls

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has conducted 44 raids on big retailers selling “illegally imported toys” and toys without a BIS mark at airports and shopping malls across the country and has seized 18,600 toys, a top official said Thursday.

The information was shared during a press conference, which was addressed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare and BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari.

Responding to a question, Tiwari said, “We have compiled the data of the raids conducted… We have received complaints from our domestic manufacturers that toys without the BIS mark and also some illegally imported toys are still being sold.

So far, 44 raids have been conducted across the country. In the first phase we are targeting only big retailers, either at the airports or major malls in the cities and 18,600 toys have been seized. The Idea is to create awareness both among the seller and consumers that this will not be allowed,” he said.

Tiwari said the government is in the process of putting in place a mechanism to ensure that if a seller declares having a BIS license on an e-commerce platform, the same can be verified automatically. Besides, the sellers would also be required to mention whether a product is under mandatory certification.

“We also received complaints that e-commerce companies/platforms are being misused to bring toys without a BIS certificate. We had a meeting with them today itself and they have all assured…” Tiwari said.

Tiwari said, “The problem is that they say that we do take a declaration from all the sellers registered on our platform that they have BIS certification but there is no way to verify it. So, we decided that the technical teams of this platform and BIS will work within a week to develop an API so that information is shared with these companies.

The moment a seller makes a declaration of BIS license detail, it will be checked automatically and then if it’s not found valid, he will be stopped from selling the product. So, hopefully, within 10 days or a maximum of 15 days, this system will be put in place.”

Tiwari said these platforms also agree to mention in the product description whether that product is in mandatory certification.

“So, If you receive a product without a BIS quality mark please return and complain,” he said, adding that the e-commerce platforms have also assured that they will analyze the data and if a product has been returned for this reason then they will bar the seller.

He said this kind of labelling will be mandatory on e-commerce platforms. Asked how many of the confiscated toys are from Hamleys, Tiwari said that illegal toys have been seized from Hamleys stores in Ranchi, Noida, Delhi Airport and Kolkata.

“They are without the BIS mark and in some places, they also bear the ‘made in some other country’ mark,” Tiwari said.

Asked what action will be taken against the sellers found selling toys without a BIS mark, he said, “We will prosecute them.” He said that action against such sellers will be taken for violation of Section 17 of the BIS Act and they will be punished as per penal provisions mentioned in Section 29 of the Act.

Tiwari further said the BIS is in talks with the Customs department to ensure 100 per cent checking of the foreign consignments of toys to ensure that toys without BIS mark are not imported into the country.

“We had a meeting in which representatives of the Department of Commerce, DPIIT and Customs… We have already written to the Customs Department. We will form joint groups and whichever consignments (containing toys) are coming from foreign, an arrangement will be made to check them 100 per cent. This is only for toys,” he said.