‘Rs 370 biryani’ row: Gurgaon police book comic Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

Pranit More, the comedian hosting the show, was seen laughing at and validating Himanshu Jangra's remarks.

Gurgaon Police Tuesday registered a criminal case against stand-up comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra over remarks made during a recent comedy show that allegedly glorified sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct.

The police action comes days after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the viral incident and issued formal summons to the duo.

According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at the DLF Phase 2 Police Station.

The FIR has been lodged for offences of publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, distribution/circulation of digital content, statements conducing to public mischief, and sexual harassment by making sexually coloured remarks, officials said.