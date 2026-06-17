‘Rs 370 biryani’ row: Gurgaon police book comic Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

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Gurgaon Police Tuesday registered a criminal case against stand-up comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra over remarks made during a recent comedy show that allegedly glorified sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct.
The police action comes days after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the viral incident and issued formal summons to the duo.
According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at the DLF Phase 2 Police Station.
The FIR has been lodged for offences of publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, distribution/circulation of digital content, statements conducing to public mischief, and sexual harassment by making sexually coloured remarks, officials said.
“Legal notices have been issued to them to join the investigation, and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” a Gurgaon Police spokesperson said.
Further, formal legal requests have been dispatched to relevant social media platforms to ensure the immediate removal of the controversial video content to prevent further circulation.
The row was triggered after a video clip from a Gurgaon comedy show surfaced online. In the footage, Jangra recounted a date during which he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. He stated that when the woman subsequently asked him to drop her home, he sought sexual favours in return for the money he had spent. More, the comedian hosting the show, was seen laughing at and validating Jangra’s remarks.
The video drew intense backlash, prompting the NCW to intervene on June 11. Expressing grave concern over the normalisation of gender-based entitlement, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) seeking an Action Taken Report within seven days.
“Any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement, or disrespect towards a woman’s autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity, and safety guaranteed to women,” the NCW had stated. The commission has scheduled a formal hearing for the matter on June 22 at 4 pm.
Following widespread outrage, both More and Jangra issued public apologies, and Jangra deactivated his Instagram account. A Gurgaon-based firm fired Jangra over his remarks.
“Under the directives of the Commissioner of Police, the matter is being thoroughly investigated. Any activity violating the dignity and honour of women will not be tolerated and will face strict legal enforcement”, Gurgaon police officials stressed.
The Maharashtra Cyber Police too had on June 11 lodged a criminal case.
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