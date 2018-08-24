Birth certificates forgery: Third accused arrested

Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2018 1:58:01 am
The accused used to charge Rs 1,500 to 2,000 for a fake birth certificate.

Days after two men were arrested for allegedly preparing and selling fake birth certificates of MCD, Delhi Police have arrested one more accused and are probing the matter further to identify the source in the civic body who provided the actual registration numbers and the blank performas to one of the accused for preparing birth certificates.

Additional CP (crime branch) Rajiv Ranjan said the three accused — Rajeev Kumar, Anupan and Karan— were found to be in possession of 46 fake birth certificates and blank performas, which were to be delivered to different contact persons.“The arrest was made after a tip-off about a racket involved in supplying fake birth certificates issued by MCD in Tughlaqabad Extension. The accused used to charge Rs 1,500 to 2,000 for the same,” said Ranjan.

