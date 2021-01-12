Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, Manish Sisodia says no need to panic

Officials checking ducks at Sanjay Lake for signs of the disease, Monday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Ten bird samples from Delhi sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory have tested positive for avian influenza. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday asked people not to panic as there is no cause for concern.

According to officials, of the ten samples, four were from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and three from Dwarka.

Sisodia said that as a precautionary measure, a ban of 10 days has been imposed on bringing livestock from outside into the national capital. Ghazipur poultry market has also been shut for 10 days. “There is a ban on selling packaged chicken or processed chicken brought from outside Delhi to prevent infection from one state to another. But there is no need to panic about bird flu. It is a common influenza. The news of its spread from bird to human has not been reported so far,” he said.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat had earlier confirmed avian influenza as the cause of recent bird deaths.

“The Delhi government is making all efforts to check the spread of bird flu and monitor the situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is constantly in touch with officials,” Sisodia said.

He said Sanjay Lake area was sanitised after samples of ducks from there tested positive for bird flu. Results of 100 more samples that had been sent to the lab in Jalandhar recently are awaited.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Unit, Development Department, have been directed to carry out an intensive campaign across the state. “Doctors of all 48 veterinary hospitals of the Department of Development, Animal Husbandry unit, are continuously monitoring bird flu across the state. Also, 11 rapid response teams have been set up

to collect samples,” Sisodia said.