Bird drops stray wire on overhead equipment of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, services hit

Train services between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar on the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line were hit for over an hour, between 11.15am and 12.35pm, after a bird dropped a scrap metal wire on the overhead equipment, causing a short circuit.

Single-line services were maintained through the up line when the repair was underway, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“The DMRC’s OHE (overhead equipment) maintenance teams rushed to the site and undertook the repair work of this parted catenary wire (part of OHE) which got damaged/broken between Jauhari Enclave-Shiv Vihar section due to external material. During this period, single-line services were maintained between Shiv Vihar to Maujpur through the up line as the maintenance work of damaged catenary wire was in progress in the affected section on the down line… There was no impact on the train services from Maujpur to Majlis Park on the Pink Line during the affected period as Maujpur is a loop interchange section on the Pink Line,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director (corporate communication) of the DMRC.

On December 25, services on a section of the Magenta Line were disrupted after a delivery drone belonging to a pharma company landed on the tracks.

Sections of metro lines that are over the ground face disruptions because of external issues, especially damage to overhead equipment, since the system is uncontrolled.