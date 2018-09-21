Biometric attendance: Teachers say reaching early to avoid queues

In schools where there are many teachers, the wait is even longer In schools where there are many teachers, the wait is even longer

For the past two weeks, teachers of some Delhi government schools have been reaching almost half-an-hour before regular hours, but leaving late. This is because of the long queue to punch in their attendance at the bio-metric system and enter their Aadhaar number. Teachers have questioned the need for the biometric system, when they are also made to sign the attendance register.

At a government school in northwest Delhi’s Kohat Enclave, school starts at 7 am, but most teachers have been reaching by 6.15- 6.30 am. “Feeding in our Aadhaar card numbers takes time. So I thought it is better to come early and punch in. If we come a little late, it means again standing in queue and sometimes getting marked late,” said a teacher at the school, who did not want to be named.

In schools where there are many teachers, the wait is even longer. “Why can’t we have a system where there is no need to give our Aadhaar numbers? This is the main reason why it takes such a long time. It is not a good system… Several times, it fails to read our fingerprints. Teachers who live far from the school have ended up missing their trains and reaching home late,” said Shoaib Rana, a teacher at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Sunder Nagri.

Another teacher questioned,”What is the point of bringing in this technology when we have to record it on paper again. Isn’t it a waste of our time?”

The Directorate of Education (DoE) puts the the Employee Attendance Report on its website, which is then made available to the public. The DoE did not respond to calls and messages from The Indian Express. Teachers have demanded for more bio-metric systems. “We have made a demand for it, but the department has not responded. There are still some schools where this system is yet to be implemented,” said Rana.

