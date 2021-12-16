Biomass burning to blame for Delhi haze, study finds

The open burning of biomass was found to be the largest contributor to haze in Delhi, both in the post-monsoon period between late October and November, and in winter from November to January, according to a recent analysis.

Scientists from IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Delhi, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), University of Birmingham, Physical Research Laboratory at Ahmedabad, and School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech were part of the analysis.

The composition of PM2.5 was studied at two sites from October 2019 to January 2020 to identify sources behind the haze. One site was at IIT-Delhi, Hauz Khas, while the second site was at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, near Pusa forest.

The study identified four periods of haze in post-monsoon and winter seasons, with different compositions of PM2.5. These periods were classified as agricultural burning (post-monsoon), and haze-1, haze-2, and haze-3 in winter.

Organic aerosols from biomass burning were dominant in all four haze periods. But, post-monsoon (end of October to around mid-November) haze was largely affected by biomass burning particles likely from “agricultural residue burning emissions in the upwind states of Delhi”, the study notes.