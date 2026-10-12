‘Witch hunt’: Akoijam targets JNU V-C after dismissal over ‘sex harassment’

Days after Jawaharlal Nehru University dismissed him as a professor over sexual harassment allegations, Congress MP Bimol Akoijam has accused Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit of lying about the internal inquiry against him.

On October 9, the vice-chancellor said in an order that the university has dismissed Akoijam, who taught at JNU’s School of Social Sciences, following due process and considering “all available facts” as well as the internal complaints committee’s (IC) report.

“Despite my witnesses having given their depositions on 14 August, 2026, VC of JNU tells a blatant lie, saying that I have not produced any witness! And IC had written 43 mails, which I had responded to. And VC says on media, IC/JNU had written 300 mails! Shame!” Akoijam, who is an MP from Manipur, wrote on X on Sunday.