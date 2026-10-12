‘Witch hunt’: Akoijam targets JNU V-C after dismissal over ‘sex harassment’

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam accuses Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit of lying that he did not cooperate with an internal inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations.

Written by: Gayathri Mani
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 01:26 PM IST
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, JNU professor Bimol Akoijam, Bimol Akoijam sexual harassment complaints, JNU professor dismissal, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam news, JNU Internal Committee, Jawaharlal Nehru University news, Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, Inner Manipur MP, JNU sexual harassment complaints, JNU Vice Chancellor, Santishree D PanditAkoijam, an MP from Inner Manipur, was a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. (File Photo)
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Days after Jawaharlal Nehru University dismissed him as a professor over sexual harassment allegations, Congress MP Bimol Akoijam has accused Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit of lying about the internal inquiry against him.

On October 9, the vice-chancellor said in an order that the university has dismissed Akoijam, who taught at JNU’s School of Social Sciences, following due process and considering “all available facts” as well as the internal complaints committee’s (IC) report.

“Despite my witnesses having given their depositions on 14 August, 2026, VC of JNU tells a blatant lie, saying that I have not produced any witness! And IC had written 43 mails, which I had responded to. And VC says on media, IC/JNU had written 300 mails! Shame!” Akoijam, who is an MP from Manipur, wrote on X on Sunday.

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Akoijam wrote that he had responded in writing to the allegations on May 31 and deposed before the inquiry committee on July 16, and “yet VC says I didn’t co-operate!”

“By the way, what is the number of the complainant? 2 or 3 or 11 or 13 (as per the statement of the VC) or 12 or 15 or 16? Obnoxious liars!!!!,” he wrote.

Akoijam alleged that the BJP and media were talking about “sex for grades”, which he said was not mentioned even in the “politically motivated complaint” against him.

Also Read | JNU sacks Congress MP as professor after 11 students allege sexual harassment

“Anybody who cares for institutional propriety will know that any “procedural lapses” will benefit either a “respondent” (if he has done anything wrong) or the “complainant” (if she has launched a false and malicious allegation). If a legitimate institution has been turned into a “Khap Panchayat”, discarding the law, norms, and rules and regulations, no truth or legitimate conclusion can be arrived at,” the post read.

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“Beyond these two facts, having partaken in the deliberate procedural blunder, including remaining as mute spectators, to say that “procedural lapses” will benefit the “accused” (the “respondent”?) reveals an unmistakable prejudice and pretentious concern for justice, and most importantly, one’s own culpability in committing the criminal act of perjury,” he added.

“A false and malicious allegation, pursued by abusing an institution as a “Khap Panchayat” to affirm it, and leaking out identity as well as concocting non-existent allegation and paddling [sic] the same through “media trial” to tarnish reputation is at the heart of the ongoing witch hunt,” Akoijam said.

Akoijam said it was important to expose “the lies and fabrication that form the complaint” against him. He further wrote that Nivedita Menon’s book Seeing Like a Feminist “will tell you that just being a student or woman doesn’t mean that the person is essentially ‘vulnerable’ or whatever she says is the truth”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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