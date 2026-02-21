Weeks after biker’s death by falling in pit, PWD issues fresh instructions: ‘Damaged, missing covers must be in place immediately’

Around two weeks after a 25-year-old biker fell to his death in a pit dug up by the Delhi Jal Board at Janakpuri to lay a sewer line, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday issued fresh instructions that its staff should follow while carrying out excavation and construction works across the city.

On February 6 as well, a day after Kamal Dhyani fell into the pit, the PWD had issued directions to all engineers to strictly adhere to safety measures, warning that any lapse would invite serious action.

In an official notice issued on Saturday, the PWD tasked engineers to inspect all roadside drains, underground water tanks and safety tanks, among others. They have to identify missing, broken, damaged, or displaced drain, safety tank and underground water tank covers, and get them replaced immediately.