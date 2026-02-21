Weeks after biker’s death by falling in pit, PWD issues fresh instructions: ‘Damaged, missing covers must be in place immediately’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Around two weeks after a 25-year-old biker fell to his death in a pit dug up by the Delhi Jal Board at Janakpuri to lay a sewer line, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday issued fresh instructions that its staff should follow while carrying out excavation and construction works across the city.
On February 6 as well, a day after Kamal Dhyani fell into the pit, the PWD had issued directions to all engineers to strictly adhere to safety measures, warning that any lapse would invite serious action.
In an official notice issued on Saturday, the PWD tasked engineers to inspect all roadside drains, underground water tanks and safety tanks, among others. They have to identify missing, broken, damaged, or displaced drain, safety tank and underground water tank covers, and get them replaced immediately.
The PWD also directed that crash barriers and guard rails be installed around buildings under PWD that are located near nallahs, drains and water bodies. “Pending permanent works, temporary protective measures shall be ensured to eliminate risk,” it said.
Further, the department said that any lapse, negligence, or failure on part of the engineers to adhere to the instructions will be viewed very seriously. “Responsibility shall be fixed on concerned officers, and disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated without further notice in case of any accident or unsafe condition noticed. Field officers shall conduct regular inspections and ensure continuous monitoring,” the notice read.
The department also asked engineers to ensure that all ongoing as well as future excavation and construction works are properly barricaded both during day and night.
It added that adequate reflective signage, warning boards, blinkers, and caution tapes shall be installed at the sites. “No trench, pit, or dug-up portion shall be left open without proper protection under any circumstances. Responsibility shall lie with the concerned executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer to ensure compliance,” the notice read.
The department maintained that any negligence or lapse in adopting prescribed safety precautions not only endangers human life but also brings disrepute to the department and invites serious legal and disciplinary consequences. “Accordingly, all officers concerned are hereby directed to ensure safety during foundation excavation and construction works with immediate effect,” it added.
