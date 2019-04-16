Toggle Menu
Bike unit helps curb petty theft in Noidahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/bike-unit-helps-curb-petty-theft-in-noida-5677449/

Bike unit helps curb petty theft in Noida

On March 11, the 60-unit squad, comprising sub-inspectors and constables, was deployed to check incidents of chain-snatching, robberies and other street crimes.

The Noida Patrol Unit on duty near Sector 16 Metro station, Monday. Tashi Tobgyal

A month after the launch of the high-tech Noida Patrol Unit (NPU) by Gautam Budh Nagar police, roadside robberies have come down from 8.58 incidents per day between January 1 and March 10 to 7.1 per day, official figures show.

On March 11, the 60-unit squad, comprising sub-inspectors and constables, was deployed to check incidents of chain-snatching, robberies and other street crimes. With body cameras, tactical belts, fibre batons and high-speed bikes, the NPU personnel in navy-blue uniform also maintain law and order and issue challans.

“They are deployed in commercial areas, including markets and offices,” said Dr Kaustubh, Additional Superintendent of Police, (Gautam Budh Nagar).

The units operate in three shifts – 7 am to 9.30 am; 12 pm to 3 pm; and 6 pm to 9 pm. Body cameras provide real-time monitoring. “A couple of times when we stopped and questioned people, it was useful as we could record them. It helps us fight false accusations,” said Ashu Malik, in-charge of the Sector 20 NPU. “In cases of allegations of police brutality, the recording provides clarity,” said Dr Kaustubh.

But one officer said the uniforms are uncomfortable in the summer, and the blue colour is not recognised by people as they are used to seeing khaki.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Noida: 7-year-old feared dead after falling into canal
2 Gurgaon septic tank deaths: Kin say accident, no FIR so far
3 Mercury breaches 40°C mark but some relief soon