Bike taxis cannot ply in Delhi, says govt

Stating that bike taxis are not allowed in Delhi, the transport department said app-based aggregators that are running personal bikes as taxis, in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, will have to stop the service else they will face a challan of Rs 1 lakh.

“Under the current rules and regulations, there are no provisions for plying bike taxis in Delhi. But, it has come to our notice that there are some app-based aggregators that are running personal bikes in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” said a senior official.

When asked if there are any provisions to seek a licence to register two-wheelers to operate as bike taxis, the official said, “No, there are no such provisions under the current regulations and the system. As per the current rule, taxi services are where there is a driver and more than one passenger. Under this, only four-wheeler cabs, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws are allowed but not bikes. There are certain rules and obligations to operate cab services – the vehicle should have a registration mark; yellow number plates; PSV badge which is issued after police verification; and the drivers are supposed to undergo behavioural sessions. Moreover, women’s safety is of utmost importance in such services where mandatory panic button provisions are there, but none of these things are there in bikes.”

Officials said the department has started an enforcement drive and impounded bike taxis plying without permits. In such cases, the enforcement team will first issue a show-cause notice and subsequently, fines will be imposed and action taken, said officials.

“We will first issue a show-cause notice to the aggregator concerned. If this repeats, legal action will be initiated,” said the official.

Cautioning aggregators, the transport department has issued a public notice, saying, “It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is a purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and rules made thereunder.”

The first offence is punishable under Section 192 of the Act with a fine of up to Rs 5,000. For a second or subsequent offence, the offender may face imprisonment which may extend to one year with a fine up to Rs 10,000, besides impounding of the vehicle.

In addition to the above punishment, the driver’s licence will be suspended for a minimum of three months under the direction of a Supreme Court committee.

Further, the transport department said it has observed that certain digital platforms are facilitating such operations by offering booking through an app thereby engaging themselves as an aggregator, in contravention of the provision of Section 93 which shall be punishable with a fine up to Rs 1 lakh under Section 193(2) of MV Act.

“Accordingly, it is directed to immediately stop such kind of activities to avoid prosecution and penalty, etc,” the notice said.

Bike taxis gained popularity during and after the pandemic when public transport services like the Metro and buses were running with limited seating capacity. Services are offered by aggregators such as Uber, Ola, Rapido and others. They did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.