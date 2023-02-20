scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Bike taxis cannot ply in Delhi, says govt

Officials said the transport department has started an enforcement drive and impounded bike taxis plying without permits.

Bike taxis gained popularity during and after the pandemic when public transport services like the Metro and buses were running with limited seating capacity. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Bike taxis cannot ply in Delhi, says govt
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Stating that bike taxis are not allowed in Delhi, the transport department said app-based aggregators that are running personal bikes as taxis, in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, will have to stop the service else they will face a challan of Rs 1 lakh.

“Under the current rules and regulations, there are no provisions for plying bike taxis in Delhi. But, it has come to our notice that there are some app-based aggregators that are running personal bikes in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” said a senior official.

When asked if there are any provisions to seek a licence to register two-wheelers to operate as bike taxis, the official said, “No, there are no such provisions under the current regulations and the system. As per the current rule, taxi services are where there is a driver and more than one passenger. Under this, only four-wheeler cabs, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws are allowed but not bikes. There are certain rules and obligations to operate cab services – the vehicle should have a registration mark; yellow number plates; PSV badge which is issued after police verification; and the drivers are supposed to undergo behavioural sessions. Moreover, women’s safety is of utmost importance in such services where mandatory panic button provisions are there, but none of these things are there in bikes.”

Officials said the department has started an enforcement drive and impounded bike taxis plying without permits. In such cases, the enforcement team will first issue a show-cause notice and subsequently, fines will be imposed and action taken, said officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

“We will first issue a show-cause notice to the aggregator concerned. If this repeats, legal action will be initiated,” said the official.

Cautioning aggregators, the transport department has issued a public notice, saying, “It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is a purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and rules made thereunder.”

The first offence is punishable under Section 192 of the Act with a fine of up to Rs 5,000. For a second or subsequent offence, the offender may face imprisonment which may extend to one year with a fine up to Rs 10,000, besides impounding of the vehicle.
In addition to the above punishment, the driver’s licence will be suspended for a minimum of three months under the direction of a Supreme Court committee.

Advertisement

Further, the transport department said it has observed that certain digital platforms are facilitating such operations by offering booking through an app thereby engaging themselves as an aggregator, in contravention of the provision of Section 93 which shall be punishable with a fine up to Rs 1 lakh under Section 193(2) of MV Act.

“Accordingly, it is directed to immediately stop such kind of activities to avoid prosecution and penalty, etc,” the notice said.

More from Delhi

Bike taxis gained popularity during and after the pandemic when public transport services like the Metro and buses were running with limited seating capacity. Services are offered by aggregators such as Uber, Ola, Rapido and others. They did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 19:17 IST
Next Story

‘PIL sponsored by some manufacturers’: Delhi HC junks plea seeking mandatory procurement of ‘video laryngoscopes’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close