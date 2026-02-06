25-year-old dies after his bike falls into deep DJB pit in Janakpuri, Minister seeks report by evening

The spot where the biker fell to death in a pit last night, at Janak Puri, in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle fell into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area late on Thursday night, police said.

The victim was identified as Kamal Dhyani, who worked as a telecaller for a bank. He was found dead in the early hours of Friday, lying in a mud-filled pit along with his red motorcycle, police said.

Less than a month ago, a 27-year-old software engineer drowned in a water-filled pit in an abandoned construction site in Noida’s Sector 150. He kept calling for help for a couple of hours in the fog and darkness as his Suzuki Grand Vitara sank slowly in the pit.