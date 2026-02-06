25-year-old dies after his bike falls into deep DJB pit in Janakpuri, Minister seeks report by evening

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle fell into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area late on Thursday night, police said.
The victim was identified as Kamal Dhyani, who worked as a telecaller for a bank. He was found dead in the early hours of Friday, lying in a mud-filled pit along with his red motorcycle, police said.
Less than a month ago, a 27-year-old software engineer drowned in a water-filled pit in an abandoned construction site in Noida’s Sector 150. He kept calling for help for a couple of hours in the fog and darkness as his Suzuki Grand Vitara sank slowly in the pit.
Dhyani had left his office — the HDFC Bank branch in Rohini’s Sector 10 — to return home to Janakpuri. At 11.53 pm, Kamal spoke to his brother by phone and told him that he would reach home by midnight, police officers said.
“I called him at 12.30 am, but he did not answer. We then went looking for him at his office, but he wasn’t there either. After that, we went to the Rohini police station, where we were told to approach the Janakpuri police station,” Kamal’s brother told reporters.
At the Janakpuri police station, Kamal’s family and friends were given his last known location, and a police team began searching the area.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) claimed in a statement that adequate safety measures had been taken to secure the construction site, including the installation of barricades and green sheets. The DJB also said it had constituted a committee to investigate the incident.
The Delhi government issued a statement saying that the site would be inspected on Friday.
“In view of today’s incident in Janakpuri, a circular has been issued. The concerned District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Deputy Commissioner of Police, senior officers from the Public Works Department (PWD), and other officials will jointly inspect the site tomorrow and issue necessary directions for appropriate action,” the statement said.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the accident as “murder”. In a statement posted on X, Kejriwal said: “This is not an accident, but murder. The BJP has learned nothing from the Noida [Sector 150] incident. Extreme negligence and an utterly irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments…”
ये हादसा नहीं, बल्कि हत्या है।
नोएडा की घटना से भी बीजेपी ने कुछ नहीं सीखा। घोर लापरवाही और गैर-जिम्मेदार रवैया अब बीजेपी सरकारों की पहचान बन चुका है, जिसका खामियाज़ा आम जनता भुगत रही है।
ईश्वर उस परिवार को शक्ति दें, जिसने सरकार की लापरवाही की वजह से अपना बच्चा खो दिया। https://t.co/6aQv4KKtYy
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 6, 2026
Senior Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said “a serious view” had been taken of the accident, and “Delhi Jal Board has constituted a high-level Inquiry Committee to ensure a transparent investigation”.
“A detailed report has been sought by evening,” the Minister posted on X. “Accountability will be enforced. Such incidents will not be allowed to repeat,” he said.
