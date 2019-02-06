Bikanervala owner abduction: ‘Men waited at Metro station for the victim’

Hours after the owner of two Bikanervala outlets, Ganesh Aggarwal, was abducted and released, with the three assailants fleeing with his car, police found CCTV footage which shows the men walking to Rajouri Garden Metro station from Loha Mandi and waiting for the victim.

DCP (west) Monika Bhardwaj said they are trying to ascertain the identity of the men.

After scanning around 50 CCTVs, police said one of the cameras installed at the exit gate of the station shows three persons loitering in the area around 9.45 pm. “They crossed the road to get to the other carriageway… Close to 10.15 pm, they gheraoed Aggarwal’s car, forcibly entered it and held him hostage,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said they are approaching police in other districts where similar incidents have taken place over the past weeks, and questioning registered criminals in their areas. “We have detained five people and are questioning them to get some clues,” the officer said.

A relative of the victim said, “The incident took place at 10.15 pm Monday near Rajouri Garden Metro station. The men entered my cousin’s car… he couldn’t see their faces. They dropped him at the Naraina flyover and took off with the car and his SIM card. They punched him once or twice as well. A person at the station witnessed the carjacking… and called the family.”