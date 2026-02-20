Bihar man held for rape, murder of 3-year-old girl in Gurgaon

A case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father.

By: Express News Service
2 min readGurgaonUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 07:47 PM IST
Gurgaon girl alleged rapeAccused in police custody. (Special arrangements photo)
A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Sector 37 in Gurgaon on Friday, police said.

The accused, identified as Shivnath, a resident of Supaul in Bihar, was taken into custody on early Friday shortly after the girl was reported missing, officers said.

According to the police, information about the minor’s disappearance was received at the Sector 37 police station around 12:20 am on Friday.

A police team immediately contacted the family, who alleged that a neighbour had lured the child away, officers said.

“During initial questioning, the accused reportedly admitted to taking the girl to an empty plot in Sector 37 on the evening of February 19. He allegedly raped her and then strangled her to death in an attempt to destroy evidence”, said Gurgaon police spokesperson Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar.

A case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including provisions for rape and murder, as well as under applicable sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Police said Shivnath worked as a scrap handler at a company in Sector 37. The body has been recovered after the accused was taken to the crime scene, officers said. According to the police, post-mortem formalities are being completed. Further investigation is underway.

