Bihar man held for cheating, raping woman constable on promise of jobs for kin

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly impersonated an Indian Army major, and cheated and raped a woman constable on the pretext of providing her relatives with jobs.

According to police, the accused cheated the complainant of Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs for her brother and cousins in the Army and Bihar Police. Police said they met on an online matrimonial portal. The woman is posted with the CISF.

Police said they had gone to arrest the accused from his native place in Bihar but the man allegedly attacked the policemen and locked them in a room with the help of locals. The accused was later arrested from Jharkhand.

Rajesh Deo, DCP (Crime), said, “The woman… stated that she was cheated and raped by (the accused). District officers sent a team to arrest him. However, he, along with 30-40 locals, attacked the police team and confined them in Patna. They were locked in a room and beaten up. Bihar Police came to rescue the police personnel. In the meantime, (the accused) dared police to arrest him.”

“We also found that the accused was blackmailing the woman as he had taken photos of her and was threatening to upload them,” said Deo.

Cases were registered against the accused in Delhi and Bihar. He was also declared a proclaimed offender by the court. Several raids were conducted in Delhi, Bihar, UP and Jharkhand as the accused was frequently changing his location, said police.

On September 1, the Crime Branch found he was staying at Hazari Bagh in Jharkhand and sent a team. “We tried arresting him and he again did the same thing. He called 20-30 of his known persons and they tried to confine the police team. However, the police staff somehow managed to contact local police and the accused was overpowered and arrested,” said Deo.

During questioning, he revealed he is a science graduate and attempted multiple entrance exams for government jobs but couldn’t get through. He then created a fake profile online and cheated innocent people. “He is involved in three other cases including an attempted murder case,” said police.