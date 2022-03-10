Bihar Cricket Association head booked for ‘molestation’

The president of the Bihar Cricket Association has been booked for allegedly molesting a woman at a five-star hotel in New Delhi.

The accused allegedly called the complainant to the hotel for some work and tried to sexually assault her, said police. No arrest has been made so far.

Last year in March, the BCA had announced a league and approached the complainant’s company for advertising and public relations. The woman was asked to work with the cricket association and help them coordinate, but there were issues with bill payment.

The Indian Express accessed the FIR, which was filed on March 7, wherein the woman has alleged that she was called to a hotel in April last year.

“The payment was due and I was told to finish the transaction. However, the accused misbehaved and molested me…,” reads the FIR. The complainant alleged in the FIR that the accused touched her inappropriately and tried to sexually assault her. She resisted by pushing him away, and managed to escape.

“I called my brother, who is the director of the same company, and told him everything. He called the accused, who later apologised. The accused also ensured that he will clear the due payments,” said the complainant.

Later, he called the woman to clear the payment but allegedly molested her again. The alleged incident took place on July 12. The woman said she then informed her brother about this.