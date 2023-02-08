Biggest threat on delhi streets: Drunk and fast drivers at night

Amidst the government’s efforts to elevate the city roads along the lines of European standards and make them safer for the public, an analysis of road accidents by the Transport Department shows that the roads across the city are highly unsafe and at least three are killed in crashes every day.

Speeding and drunk driving have been attributed as the major cause of fatal crashes during odd hours. Besides this, a lack of safe and adequate infrastructure for pedestrians also figures as a reason for their deaths during nighttime.

The data shows that of all 15 districts, North and Central recorded the highest number of deaths — 574 and 547, while New Delhi reported the highest death rate of 14 per 1,00,000 population. The data shed light on how over 30 schools such as Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chirag Dilli, Veer Savarkar school in Kalkaji, Sarvodya Vidyalaya in RK Puram, Nicholson road in North Delhi are high-risk locations and more prone to accidents.

Every district has at least three school zones/roads that are high-risk corridors with dangerous roads. There are 31 Metro stations, including Chirag Dilli, Panchsheel, Laxmi Nagar, New Ashok Nagar, Ashram, and Delhi Gate, identified as red zones with a high incidence of road crash deaths.

The Delhi Road Safety Report “Data to Action”, which analyses accidents that have taken place from 2019 to 2021, reveals alarming information on road crashes, high-risk corridors and blackspots. The aim of this report was to provide key recommendations to reduce road crashes.

According to the report, fatal accidents came down from 1,429 fatalities in 2019 to 1,151 in 2020, owing to Covid-induced lockdown and reduced mobility; however, accidents and deaths saw a surge of 8 per cent in 2021.

Moreover, from 2019 to 2021, pedestrian fatality cases continued to dip compared with motorcycle fatalities, which have been increasing. The study shows that during the lockdown, there was a proliferation of motorised two-wheelers, especially to deal in logistics, and delivery, aside from day-to-day travel. In each of these past three years, more than 90% of the deaths occurred among vulnerable road users (pedestrians, motorcyclists, cyclists and auto-rickshaw passengers).

Of the total road crashes over the last three years, a large number of accidents took place between 10 pm and midnight on Fridays, while most accidents occurred between 8 pm and 2 am throughout the week.

The report shows that crashes were highest at midnight and lowest around 1 pm. Crashes involving motorcyclists were highest between 9 pm and 11 pm and lowest at 1 pm. Pedestrian deaths were highest at midnight and lowest between 2 am and 4 am.

Although national highways and expressways are spread across only 438 km in Delhi, they have the most blackspots, along with recording maximum deaths per kilometre, and 798 accidents took place on these roads, the report said. After this, arterial and local roads have seen the most road crashes.

There are ten high-risk corridors identified as ‘very unsafe’ for pedestrians and the Baba Khadak Singh Marg from RML Hospital to Connaught Place which sees massive pedestrian movement recorded five pedestrian deaths per km. The Outer Ring Road reported 121 pedestrian deaths with three deaths per km.

Roads like GT Road, Wazirabad Road, ORR, Vikas Marg, Rohtak Road, NH 24, Grand Trunk Road, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Okhla Estate Marg in South East Delhi have been identified as the most high-risk locations and accident prone corridors for motorcyclists. The ORR recorded 138 motorists deaths per 3 km.

Further, at least 18 crash spots with more than 10 deaths within a radius of 250 metres have been identified over the last three years, shows the study. It also shows about 55 per cent of the vehicles speed.

Road safety measures such as bus lane following, speeding control, wearing of helmets, creating safe school zones and road safety zones for pedestrians, proper infrastructure for road crossing and walkability and cyclists are recommended to reduce accidents and safety of commuters and pedestrian fatalities across districts.