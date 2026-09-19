In ‘biggest raid’, 30 women rescued from ‘wellness centres’ in Gurugram mall

Gurugram Police said that the women who were rescued from these centres were being treated as victims under anti-trafficking protocols. (representational image)

Police and Haryana women’s welfare authorities said on Saturday (September 19) that they have found prima facie evidence of illegal sex work in at least eight “wellness centres” operating in a mall in Gurugram, and rescued 30 women during an overnight raid at the premises.

The operation — a massive six-hour joint raid carried out by the Haryana State Commission for Women and Gurugram Police — was carried out after about 100 people working in the commercial complex flagged alleged illicit activities being carried out under the guise of wellness parlours, according to Usha Priyadarshi, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women.

A Gurugram Police officer said the operation began at 10 pm on Friday. Nearly 100 police personnel, including 20 Inspectors and Sub-inspectors, moved in alongside teams led by Priyadarshi and an executive Duty Magistrate. They cordoned off floors and began simultaneous inspections across 18 “wellness centres” on the premises.