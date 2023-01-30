Bid to screen BBC documentary at DU: Inquiry panel to talk to students, parents, no action yet, says V-C

The seven-member committee set up by Delhi University to look into the incidents that took place on campus on January 27, when students attempted to screen the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, submitted its preliminary report on Monday and will meet students and parents as part of its inquiry.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said: “I have seen the report… they have decided to meet students to know their views regarding the issue. The committee is also planning to meet their parents. The matter is very serious and related to the future of our students, so we want to take the parents into confidence before taking action.”

He added, “We have not taken any action yet. The committee could not complete the process within two days… Without knowing the viewpoint of the students, it would not be advisable to take any action.”

The committee, headed by DU chief proctor Rajni Abbi, was constituted on Saturday.

Protests had erupted at DU’s Art Faculty on Friday over the screening of the documentary planned by student groups like the National Students’ Union of India and the Bhim Army Student Federation (BASF). As many as 24 students were detained by the Delhi Police and Section 144 was imposed on campus.