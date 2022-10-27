‘Bhupinder Singh Hooda led 3D govt of darbari, damaad and dealers in Haryana’: Amit Shah attacks Congress, praises Khattar rule

In a scathing attack on the previous Congress government in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said Bhupinder Singh Hooda led a “3D government” of “darbari, damaad and dealers” in the state.

3D film toh dekhte hein. Magar pure bharat mein 3D sarkar sirf Hooda Ji ne dikhai. Ismein Darbari thee, Damad thee aur Dealer bi thee. darbari, damad aur dealers ki Hooda sarkar ki jageh vikas karne wali BJP ki sarkar Modi Ji ke netritv mein bani aur Manohar Lal Ji uske mukhya mantri bane (We see 3D films. But only Hoodaji showed a 3D government in entire India. It had darbar [courtier], damaad [son-in-law] and dealers. In place of Hooda’s government, the BJP’s development government was formed in Haryana under the leadership of PM Modiji and Manohar Lalji (Khattar) became its chief minister,” Shah said during a Jan Utthan rally in Faridabad Thursday.

Accusing the previous governments in the state of being corrupt and indulging in ‘goondagiri’, Shah said, “You recollect Haryana eight years ago. Ek sarkar banti thii toh bhrashtachar hota thaa aur doosri sarkar aati thii toh goondagiri badti thii (when one government was formed, there was corruption and when another one came into power, the hooliganism increased).”

Heaping praise on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s governance on the completion of eight years of the BJP rule in the state, Shah said, “the BJP government under Manohar Lal Khattar did not allow corruption and put an end to hooliganism, and worked hard to make Haryana secure…50 years of governments on the one side and eight years of Manohar Lal’s government on another …palra hamara bhaari hai (the scale of balance is tipped on our side).”

Shah said that in Khattar, for the first time, the whole of Haryana got a chief minister. “Pehle mukhya mantri ya toh Sirsa ke hote thee ya Rohtak ke hote thee,” he said.

Khattar talked about the significant achievements of his government, including the introduction of Parivar Pehchan Patra, the launch of a web portal for farmers to register details of their crops and infrastructure development.

“…we have continuously strived to promote the 5S – shiksha, swasthya, suraksha, swavalambhan and swabhiman. At the same time, we have worked to uproot 3 Cs – corruption, caste and crime,” said Khattar.

Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of four projects, including the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing Rs 5,618 crore, the rail coach refurbishment factory in Sonipat costing Rs 590 crore and the elevated railway track in Rohtak built at Rs 315.40 crore.