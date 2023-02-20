Bhiwani deaths: Haryana police to probe claims that cow vigilante victims were first brought to them

Haryana Police Sunday said they have set up a committee to conduct an enquiry into allegations made by Rinku Saini, arrested in connection with the death of two men from Rajasthan. Saini, a taxi driver who is also part of cow vigilante groups, has alleged that he and the other accused had handed over the two victims to police in Haryana’s Nuh.

He was arrested on Friday after the charred bodies of the two men were found inside a burnt vehicle in Bhiwani a day earlier. He claimed during interrogation by the Rajasthan Police that the two men were picked up by him and his accomplices on suspicion of cow smuggling and were later handed over to the Haryana Police.

Bharatpur Inspector General Gaurav Srivastava said the allegations are being verified.

Reacting to the allegations, Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police (Nuh), said, “It is a very serious case and our police are coordinating with Rajasthan Police so that all the accused are caught and punished. Prima facie… the allegations against us aren’t true. We have no involvement in the deaths. However, since the allegations are serious in nature, we have set up a committee which will be headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police. They will check the allegations. If there’s any negligence from our side, we will take appropriate action. The Rajasthan Police is also preparing a report on this. We will wait for their report as well.”

Meanwhile, the family of another accused in the case, Shrikant, who is yet to be arrested, alleged they were picked up in the middle of the night and assaulted by Rajasthan Police on Saturday — a claim the force has denied.

Dulari, Shrikant’s mother, filed a police complaint alleging that she and her pregnant daughter-in-law had been beaten up. “Since they kicked my daughter-in-law in the stomach, she complained of abdomen pain. She was taken to the hospital… where she delivered the baby, but it had died,” she alleged.

Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said, “About the allegation of entering his house, neither Bharatpur police nor Nagina police (did so). The accused was not at home, and we found his two brothers outside. They were brought in for questioning and later released. They are levelling false allegations that police misbehaved with women so they can create pressure on us because Shrikant is an accused. There is no truth to it.”

Nuh Police confirmed they received a complaint from Dulari and are conducting an enquiry. A police team visited the hospital and is procuring the woman’s medical reports. “All allegations will be verified. The Rajasthan Police had informed local staff when they came here for raids. Statements of the police personnel will also be recorded in this case,” said SP Singla.

Meanwhile, Surendra Jain, VHP joint general secretary, met the family and demanded strict action against the Rajasthan personnel. “They filed a fake FIR against these men,” he said.