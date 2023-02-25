Bhiwani deaths: Day after protest in Nuh, 500 booked for blocking highway

A day after protesters, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused in the alleged murder of Junaid and Nasir, staged a protest in Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh police have booked 500-600 unidentified persons for allegedly blocking the Gurgaon-Alwar highway during the protest march.

Varun Singla, Nuh SP, told the media, “On the complaint of the duty magistrate, a case has been registered against protesters for blocking the highway. One person has been named in the FIR, while 500-600 are unknown. Permission had been sought by the protesters for carrying out a peaceful protest and the march was peaceful, but later it turned into a flash mob. The protesters blocked Ambedkar Chowk for 30-35 minutes and caused inconvenience to the commuters.”

Singla appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. “We have also appealed to people to not propagate any hate speech related to the incident on social media,” he told the media.

Dayanand, SHO, Ferozepur Jhirka police station, said, “A case has been registered against 500-600 persons for blocking the highway. No arrest has been made so far. We have recovered videos of the protest and initiated a probe.”

On Friday, some protesters had marched to the office of a naib tehsildar and handed a memorandum. The protesters were later joined by a larger mob, which blocked the highway, demanding justice for the victims’ families.

Junaid and Nasir had gone missing on February 15 and a day later, their charred bodies were found in Loharu in

Haryana’s Bhiwani district. The family members had alleged in the FIR that members of the Bajrang Dal were involved in the attack. The latter has denied the claims.

The Rajasthan police have arrested one person and identified eight others in the crime.