scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

Bhiwani deaths: Day after protest in Nuh, 500 booked for blocking highway

Varun Singla appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. “We have also appealed to people to not propagate any hate speech related to the incident on social media,” he told the media.

Junaid and Nasir had gone missing on February 15 and a day later, their charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani district (PTI)
Listen to this article
Bhiwani deaths: Day after protest in Nuh, 500 booked for blocking highway
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after protesters, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused in the alleged murder of Junaid and Nasir, staged a protest in Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh police have booked 500-600 unidentified persons for allegedly blocking the Gurgaon-Alwar highway during the protest march.

Varun Singla, Nuh SP, told the media, “On the complaint of the duty magistrate, a case has been registered against protesters for blocking the highway. One person has been named in the FIR, while 500-600 are unknown. Permission had been sought by the protesters for carrying out a peaceful protest and the march was peaceful, but later it turned into a flash mob. The protesters blocked Ambedkar Chowk for 30-35 minutes and caused inconvenience to the commuters.”

Also Read |For 15 hours, cow vigilantes moved with injured Rajasthan men: Police

Singla appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. “We have also appealed to people to not propagate any hate speech related to the incident on social media,” he told the media.

Dayanand, SHO, Ferozepur Jhirka police station, said, “A case has been registered against 500-600 persons for blocking the highway. No arrest has been made so far. We have recovered videos of the protest and initiated a probe.”

Read |Booked for murder by Rajasthan Police, three accused worked as Haryana Police informers

On Friday, some protesters had marched to the office of a naib tehsildar and handed a memorandum. The protesters were later joined by a larger mob, which blocked the highway, demanding justice for the victims’ families.

Junaid and Nasir had gone missing on February 15 and a day later, their charred bodies were found in Loharu in
Haryana’s Bhiwani district. The family members had alleged in the FIR that members of the Bajrang Dal were involved in the attack. The latter has denied the claims.

Also Read
delhi mcd news live updates
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi HC stays re-election for MCD's Standing Co...
Sukesh Chandrasekhar on luxury items found in his cell: If I can afford R...
At Delhi School of Economics, some concern over neighbour’s expansion
Gurugram Metro project, Gurgaon, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs
Construction of Gurugram Metro project will begin in 2023-24: CM Khattar

The Rajasthan police have arrested one person and identified eight others in the crime.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 21:03 IST
Next Story

Craving sweets? Try these diet and lifestyle tips to manage them

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close