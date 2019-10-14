Bhim Army chief protests in Tihar Jail

The Bhim Army Sunday claimed that its chief Chandrashekhar Azad and other members of the outfit lodged in Tihar Jail were allegedly stopped from celebrating Valmiki Jayanti, a charge rejected by prison authorities. The Dalit outfit made the allegation through a tweet from Azad’s account. Azad has been facing trial over violence during protests in the wake of the demolition of a Ravidas Temple and is lodged in Tihar since August.

The outfit further claimed the jailed members skipped meals through the day and would not eat until arrangements were made to celebrate the event.

Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said he had spoken to Home Minister Satyendar Jain who directed Tihar administration “to make arrangements to hold the celebrations.”

Meanwhile, Tihar DG Sandeep Goel rejected the allegation and said they were untrue. Tihar AIG Rajkumar said, “We had a bhajan and he (Azad) was going to participate… but he backed out at the last moment.”

Kush Ambedkarwadi, media coordinator of Bhim Army, later said: “Around 6-7 pm, administration made proper arrangements. Sweets were distributed and the fast was broken.”