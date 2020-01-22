Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Shaheen Bagh today

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad outside Jama Masjid. (Express file photo) Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad outside Jama Masjid. (Express file photo)

A day after a Delhi court allowed him to visit the national capital, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will today join the protest at Shaheen Bagh. Making the announcement on Twitter, Azad wrote, “Friends, Jai Bhim, this evening I am coming to the land of our struggle, Shaheen Bagh.”

On January 15, while granting him bail following his arrest last month over protests against the new citizenship law, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for the next four weeks in view of the approaching Delhi Assembly elections.

Modifying the conditions on Azad’s plea, the Delhi court directed him to provide the schedule of his visit to the DCP concerned and mark his attendance before him wherever he intends to visit Delhi for medical treatment or for the purpose of elections. Azad will have to stay at the address provided by him in the application for modification of bail conditions.

Azad took to Twitter to welcome the order: “I thank the court for giving me permission to enter Delhi. This will embolden people’s faith in the judiciary. This is a win for the Constitution. I will come tomorrow to Delhi. I will not allow the BJP which is breaking this country to form their Government in Delhi.”

Hundreds of women have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh since December 15, 2019, to protest against CAA and NRC. The protest has inspired a similar demonstration at a park in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, East Delhi’s Khureji Khas as well as Lucknow’s Ghantaghar.

