Out from Tihar Jail, Chandrashekhar Azad leads march to Jor Bagh dargah

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested last month for leading a protest against the new citizenship law at Jama Masjid, was released from Tihar Jail Thursday night, after which he headed to the Shah-e-Mardan Dargah at Jor Bagh.

Accompanied by around 100 supporters from UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states, who began gathering at Tihar Jail from the afternoon, Azad made his way into the dargah where fireworks were lit to celebrate his release. Inside, he laid a sheet in respect.

Chandrashekar Azad was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Chandrashekar Azad was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

“We are against this dictatorial law and will oppose it till the end. What they are doing is unconstitutional, and we have every right to protest against it,” said Azad.

Followers and members of the Bhim Army, who gathered around the leader as he walked, said they would challenge the ban on Azad from entering Delhi for a month.

The Bhim Army chief visited the dargah in Jor Bagh after he was released from Tihar Jail. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The Bhim Army chief visited the dargah in Jor Bagh after he was released from Tihar Jail. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Jatin Goraya, a JNU student and member of Bhim Army, said, “The order said that Jama Masjid was not in Pakistan, so Azad can go there. But one day later, they said he cannot go to Shaheen Bagh, and that for a month he will have to stay in Saharanpur. So in a way he has been restricted, detained. We will challenge this in the High Court.”

On the court order, Azad said, “I have not read the order yet. We are confident that the courts will give us justice for sure. Muslims, Dalits and adivasis will be the worst affected by NRC-CAA, so we will fight for this cause.”

Speaking on the significance of Azad coming to the Dargah right after his release, Bilal Ibnushahul, a Masters student from Jamia Millia Islamia, said, “A new movement is happening over here, with clear direction of Dalit-Muslim identity politics… The way Azad is leading is a clear indication of the two communities of this nation coming together and forming an alliance.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd