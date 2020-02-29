Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad hits out at Centre for over Delhi violence

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad blamed the central government and Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence that rocked Northeast Delhi from February 24 and questioned why the Army was not deployed in time. Speaking at a press conference in front of Andhra Bhavan Friday, he also blamed BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence through hate speeches.

“I blame the central government because if they had wanted, this could have been stopped. Where were they? This violence was allowed to occur for two days because the agenda was to scare away the anti-CAA-NRC protests, but we will not let that happen,” said Azad.

The Bhim Army had called a Bharat bandh on the SC order of making reservations in government posts and promotions optional for the states. He said that all Valmiki temples have been opened to provide food and shelter for those who seek it, and that Bhim Army workers are collecting essential items as donations for the victims.

On February 24, violence broke out in Delhi’s Northeastern areas of Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Jafrabad, and many others, which continued to the next few days. The death toll touched 42 Friday.

Azad blamed the hate speech by Kapil Mishra for the violence. “For more than two months, protests against the CAA-NRC have been peaceful and in support of the Constitution. But a plan was there with regard to the hate speeches — before and after elections — all along. Who does Kapil Mishra think he is in taking law and order in his hand? This was a big mistake and it is why Delhi is burning,” he said.

He added that the government should not take the matter lightly and provide compensation and proper medical aid to all people affected by the violence, regardless of their religion.

“I hope that the police does thorough investigations and finds all those who perpetrated the violence,” he said.

