I stand with Constitution, won’t take lessons on nationalism from Sangh: Bhim Army chief on CAA protests

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (File) Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (File)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Sunday lashed out at the Centre for the police action on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia and said the government cannot rule this country based on Sangh agenda. Stating that the Indian Constitution gives equal rights to all the communities to live in the country, he said, “I do not need to take lessons on it from Sangh Parivar, it is in my blood.”

Perched on top of his car with a copy of the Indian Constitution in hand, the Bhim Army chief made for a sight among the mostly young crowd that had gathered outside the police headquarters in ITO on Sunday night. As the Delhiites, who were united by the sole aim of condemning the coercive police action on Jamia students earlier on Sunday, raised slogans in scattered groups, Azad mostly remained quiet apart from responding to journalists.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Azad said he was the rakshak (guard) of the Constitution and wanted the protesters to know that he was sitting there to protect their democratic right to protest. “I am not a Dalit neta, I stand with the Constitution. When any force goes against this Constitution and resorts to atrocities on anybody, I stand with the oppressed… (today) I stand with Jamia,” he said. “Just as the students were beaten up in JNU before, this time, its Jamia… So, I am here to let them know I am here to protect their right to protest. This is their democratic right and I won’t let it be curbed.”

He termed the Delhi Police action on Jamia students “a conspiracy by the Centre” and said people of this country would not tolerate this. Citing Articles 14 and 15 of Indian Constitution, which extensively talk of treating citizens without discrimination, he said, “Muslims are not alone in this country. We will not let Article 14, 15 to be breached. The (Citizenship) Bill has been brought in to create a divide, and we will not let them divide this country,” he said.

He said Narendra Modi, Amit Shah should remember what the Constitution says. “Sangh agenda to break this country won’t be tolerated. Hindu Rashtra won’t be tolerated,” he asserted, adding that the country belongs to all the communities. “All (of them) have sacrificed a lot for the freedom of this country, nobody can discriminate them on the basis, of religion and caste.”

Hinting at a bigger protest against the law, Azad said, “The government will have to roll back this Bill. We will bend the government… More people are reaching Delhi on Monday to take this forward…”

