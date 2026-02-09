Bharat Taxi services available at 10 Delhi Metro stations: check full list

The Bharat Taxi has been designed to promote cooperative based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery. (Image generated using AI)

Bharat Taxi app, Bharat Taxi news, Bharat Taxi Delhi: To provide relief to Delhi Metro commuters, Bharat Taxi services have been made available at 10 Metro stations across the NCR. Launched on February 5 by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, the Bharat Taxi is the country’s first cooperative-based taxi service. It has been designed to promote cooperative based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery.

Delhi Metro-Bharat Taxi service

On Monday, a senior DMRC official told Indianexpress.com that Bharat Taxi services have been made available at 10 metro stations across Delhi-NCR on a pilot basis. Last month, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd. (STCL).