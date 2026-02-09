Bharat Taxi services available at 10 Delhi Metro stations: check full list

Bharat Taxi Service in Delhi: Last month, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd. (STCL).

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 04:51 PM IST
The Bharat Taxi has been designed to promote cooperative based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery.The Bharat Taxi has been designed to promote cooperative based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery. (Image generated using AI)
Bharat Taxi app, Bharat Taxi news, Bharat Taxi Delhi: To provide relief to Delhi Metro commuters, Bharat Taxi services have been made available at 10 Metro stations across the NCR. Launched on February 5 by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, the Bharat Taxi is the country’s first cooperative-based taxi service. It has been designed to promote cooperative based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery.

Delhi Metro-Bharat Taxi service

On Monday, a senior DMRC official told Indianexpress.com that Bharat Taxi services have been made available at 10 metro stations across Delhi-NCR on a pilot basis. Last month, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd. (STCL).

The STCL is a multi-state cooperative society and a cooperative based mobility service provider operating the mobility platform branded as “Bharat Taxi”. As per the collaboration between DMRC and STCL, Sahkar Taxi shall operate Bike taxis, Auto Rickshaws and cab services on a marketplace (aggregator) model for Last Mile Connectivity initially from 10 metro stations.

Bharat Taxi services available at these 10 Delhi Metro stations: Full list

Here’s the full list of Delhi Metro stations where Bharat Taxi services are available.

  • New Delhi
  • Kashmere Gate
  • Millennium City Centre Gurugram
  • Botanical Garden
  • Lajpat Nagar
  • Vaishali
  • Hauz Khas
  • Sikandarpur
  • Rajiv Chowk
  • Noida Sector 62
Earlier, in a statement the DMRC said that a key feature of the initiative is digital integration aimed at ensuring a seamless passenger experience. It added that app-based integration will allow commuters to identify available last-mile options at Metro stations, obtain fare estimates, track vehicles, and complete their journeys conveniently.

“The “Bharat Taxi” mobile application, available for download on Android and IOS platform, shall be integrated with the DMRC Sarthi application. Following this integration, door-to-door mobility services will be made available to DMRC commuters through a unified digital platform, allowing passengers to plan, book and access metro and lastmile services in a single journey flow,” it said.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

