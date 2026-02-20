Four Congress workers detained for protesting inside AI Summit venue, raising slogans against PM Modi

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 05:48 PM IST
According to police, the detainees were carrying placards and wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters.(Express Photo)
The Delhi Police have detained four Congress workers who allegedly breached the security ring and entered Bharat Mandapam during the ongoing AI Impact Summit while chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
According to police, the detainees were wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. They removed these items soon after entering the AI Expo Hall inside the venue.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said the individuals were immediately apprehended by the security personnel deployed at the premises. “We are conducting legal proceedings against the four and trying to ascertain the involvement of others,” Mahla said. He added that they had entered the premises after registering themselves through a QR code.
Police said those detained have been identified as Krishna Hari (35), National Secretary of the of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), and a resident of Bihar; Kundan Yadav, also from Bihar; Ajay Kumar; and Narasimha Yadav, National Coordinator of the IYC.
The incident occurred at 12.30 pm, when a group of six-eight men wearing jackets and sweaters entered Hall Number 7.
Police sources said it appeared to be a planned protest, as the group had hidden placards and T-shirts inside their clothing before entering the venue. Some of them even removed their jackets and T-shirts, partially undressing during the protest.
The Delhi Police have taken the detainees to Tilak Marg Police Station for further questioning, sources added.
In a statement, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said at the AI Summit, the frontal organisation “raised its voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has compromised the nation’s identity”.
In the statement, Chib said the IYC “made it clear that the youth of the country will no longer remain silent”. “The ‘PM is compromised’ is not just a slogan, but the anger of millions of unemployed youth. This trade deal with the US is a betrayal of the interests of our farmers and the public, which will only benefit the US. Peaceful protest is our right in a democracy, and we will continue to raise the voice of the youth,” he said.
Chib added that the IYC is not against the AI Summit but is against any compromise with India’s interests. “When the country’s farmers are being compromised, anti-India trade agreements are being signed, and youth are being pushed into hate politics while keeping them unemployed, should we remain silent? This country belongs to 1.4 billion citizens.”
“If the Prime Minister is compromised, it does not mean that the public should remain silent,” he said.
