Four Congress workers detained for protesting inside AI Summit venue, raising slogans against PM Modi

According to police, the detainees were carrying placards and wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters.(Express Photo)

The Delhi Police have detained four Congress workers who allegedly breached the security ring and entered Bharat Mandapam during the ongoing AI Impact Summit while chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to police, the detainees were wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. They removed these items soon after entering the AI Expo Hall inside the venue.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said the individuals were immediately apprehended by the security personnel deployed at the premises. “We are conducting legal proceedings against the four and trying to ascertain the involvement of others,” Mahla said. He added that they had entered the premises after registering themselves through a QR code.