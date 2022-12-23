Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi tomorrow: Here’s the traffic advisory

After its stint in Haryana, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter Delhi over the Badarpur border from Faridabad on December 24.

From the border, the Yatra will first proceed to Apollo Hospital. It will then move on to Ashram, where it will pause for the morning break. From there, it will proceed to Nizamuddin in Southeast Delhi. It will then proceed to the India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate, and then Dary Ganj. The yatra will conclude for the day at the Red Fort.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the yatra will cross the border at 6.30 am, reach Jaidev Ashram near Ashram Chowk at 10.30 am, concluding at the Red Fort at about 6.30 pm.

Police anticipate heavy traffic along the route and have advised commuters to bypass it and use public transport. They have also advised travellers going to the ISBT, railway stations, and airports to plan trips well in advance.

The list of affected routes and locations is as follows: