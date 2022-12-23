scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi tomorrow: Here’s the traffic advisory

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the yatra will cross the border at 6.30 am, reach Jaidev Ashram near Ashram Chowk at 10.30 am, concluding at the Red Fort at about 6.30 pm.

Police anticipate heavy traffic along the route of the yatra and have advised commuters to use public transport. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

After its stint in Haryana, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter Delhi over the Badarpur border from Faridabad on December 24.

From the border, the Yatra will first proceed to Apollo Hospital. It will then move on to Ashram, where it will pause for the morning break. From there, it will proceed to Nizamuddin in Southeast Delhi. It will then proceed to the India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate, and then Dary Ganj. The yatra will conclude for the day at the Red Fort.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the yatra will cross the border at 6.30 am, reach Jaidev Ashram near Ashram Chowk at 10.30 am, concluding at the Red Fort at about 6.30 pm.

Police anticipate heavy traffic along the route and have advised commuters to bypass it and use public transport. They have also advised travellers going to the ISBT, railway stations, and airports to plan trips well in advance.
The list of affected routes and locations is as follows:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
More from Delhi
  • Badarpur flyover
  • Mithapur Chowk
  • Prahladpur red light, MB road
  • Lal Kuan red light, MB road
  • Apollo Flyover, Mathura Road
  • Crown Plaza red light, MAM Marg
  • CRRI red light, Mathura road
  • Okhla Mod red light
  • Modi Mill Flyover
  • NFC red light
  • Ashram Chowk
  • Mool Chand
  • Andrewsganj
  • AIIMS
  • Under Lajpat Nagar Flyover, Captain Gaur Marg
  • Dayal Singh college
  • Nizamuddin flyover
  • Safdarjung Madrasa
  • Pragati Maidan tunnel exiting towards IP Flyover
  • Mathura Road/Bhairon Road T Point
  • Subramaniam Bharti Marg/ Zakir Hussain Marg crossing
  • Subramaniam Bharti Marg/ Pandara road crossing
  • Mathura Road/ Shershah Road T point
  • Mathura Road/ Purana Qila Road T point
  • Q Point
  • Man Singh Road roundabout
  • Jaswant Singh roundabout
  • Firoz Shah Road/ KG Marg crossing
  • Mandi House
  • W Point
  • Vikas Marg
  • DDU Marg / Kotla cut
  • Minto road red light
  • Indrajeet Gupta Marg
  • Guru Nanak Chowk
  • Turkman Gate
  • Rajghat Chowk
  • Ghata Masjid Road
  • Shanti Van Chowk
  • Ansari cut
  • Nukkad Faiz Bazaar
  • Hathi Khana Chowk
  • Barshabullah Chowk
  • Fatehpuri Masjid
  • Chatta Rail Chowk
  • Hanuman Mandir

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 08:55:45 pm
Next Story

Sam Curran, Cameron Green & more: Meet the IPL’s latest millionaires

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close