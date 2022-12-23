Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi tomorrow: Here’s the traffic advisory

After its stint in Haryana, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter Delhi over the Badarpur border from Faridabad on December 24.
From the border, the Yatra will first proceed to Apollo Hospital. It will then move on to Ashram, where it will pause for the morning break. From there, it will proceed to Nizamuddin in Southeast Delhi. It will then proceed to the India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate, and then Dary Ganj. The yatra will conclude for the day at the Red Fort.
According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the yatra will cross the border at 6.30 am, reach Jaidev Ashram near Ashram Chowk at 10.30 am, concluding at the Red Fort at about 6.30 pm.
Police anticipate heavy traffic along the route and have advised commuters to bypass it and use public transport. They have also advised travellers going to the ISBT, railway stations, and airports to plan trips well in advance.
The list of affected routes and locations is as follows:
- Badarpur flyover
- Mithapur Chowk
- Prahladpur red light, MB road
- Lal Kuan red light, MB road
- Apollo Flyover, Mathura Road
- Crown Plaza red light, MAM Marg
- CRRI red light, Mathura road
- Okhla Mod red light
- Modi Mill Flyover
- NFC red light
- Ashram Chowk
- Mool Chand
- Andrewsganj
- AIIMS
- Under Lajpat Nagar Flyover, Captain Gaur Marg
- Dayal Singh college
- Nizamuddin flyover
- Safdarjung Madrasa
- Pragati Maidan tunnel exiting towards IP Flyover
- Mathura Road/Bhairon Road T Point
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg/ Zakir Hussain Marg crossing
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg/ Pandara road crossing
- Mathura Road/ Shershah Road T point
- Mathura Road/ Purana Qila Road T point
- Q Point
- Man Singh Road roundabout
- Jaswant Singh roundabout
- Firoz Shah Road/ KG Marg crossing
- Mandi House
- W Point
- Vikas Marg
- DDU Marg / Kotla cut
- Minto road red light
- Indrajeet Gupta Marg
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Turkman Gate
- Rajghat Chowk
- Ghata Masjid Road
- Shanti Van Chowk
- Ansari cut
- Nukkad Faiz Bazaar
- Hathi Khana Chowk
- Barshabullah Chowk
- Fatehpuri Masjid
- Chatta Rail Chowk
- Hanuman Mandir