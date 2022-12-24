Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters Delhi: ‘Want to showcase real Hindustan unlike RSS & BJP’s hate-filled one’

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi early on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there is no “nafrat (hatred) in this Yatra” and its purpose is to showcase “real Hindustan” where people help each other, unlike RSS and BJP’s version of a hate-filled one.

The Yatra entered Delhi early Saturday morning from Haryana through the Badarpur border where they were accorded a warm welcome by the Delhi-Congress workers, led by state-unit chief Anil Chaudhary.

“There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP’s and RSS’s hatred-filled Hindustan,” said Gandhi while addressing a gathering at the Delhi border. “We want to show them the real Hindustan. The RSS showed its way of hatred and violence, now we want to show the country another way,” he added.

He also thanked the “lakhs of people” who provided love and support to the rally.

Gandhi said that “every Indian, of any caste or gender, should open a mohabbat ki dukaan in their nafrat ki bazaar.”

The former Congress chief said that “BJP’s policies are meant to spread fear and convert it into hatred.”

“We will not allow that. We spread love and embrace all Indians,” he said.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram Chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 pm. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the Red Fort. Saturday also marks the 108th day of the yatra. Following this, the rally will take a nine-day break for New Year and will again resume from Delhi on January 3.