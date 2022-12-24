scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters Delhi: ‘Want to showcase real Hindustan unlike RSS & BJP’s hate-filled one’

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' said that "every Indian, of any caste or gender, should open a mohabbat ki dukaan in their nafrat ki bazaar."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi early on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there is no “nafrat (hatred) in this Yatra” and its purpose is to showcase “real Hindustan” where people help each other, unlike RSS and BJP’s version of a hate-filled one.

The Yatra entered Delhi early Saturday morning from Haryana through the Badarpur border where they were accorded a warm welcome by the Delhi-Congress workers, led by state-unit chief Anil Chaudhary.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra makes its way through Badarpur, New Delhi on Saturday morning. (Express Photo)

“There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP’s and RSS’s hatred-filled Hindustan,” said Gandhi while addressing a gathering at the Delhi border. “We want to show them the real Hindustan. The RSS showed its way of hatred and violence, now we want to show the country another way,” he added.

He also thanked the “lakhs of people” who provided love and support to the rally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...
Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering at the Delhi border. (Express Photo)

Gandhi said that “every Indian, of any caste or gender, should open a mohabbat ki dukaan in their nafrat ki bazaar.”

The former Congress chief said that “BJP’s policies are meant to spread fear and convert it into hatred.”

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes |Bharat Jodo Yatra: A journey in search of a destination

“We will not allow that. We spread love and embrace all Indians,” he said.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram Chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 pm. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the Red Fort. Saturday also marks the 108th day of the yatra. Following this, the rally will take a nine-day break for New Year and will again resume from Delhi on January 3.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:32:33 am
Next Story

Different govt panel members reach Zira to study pollution and its effects on health

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close