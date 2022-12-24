Bharat Jodo Yatra: Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert attention from real issues, says Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

Speaking from a stage set outside the Red Fort in New Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra travelled across the national capital on Saturday, accused the PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of dividing the country on religious lines and spreading “Hindu-Muslim hatred” to divert people’s attention from real issues.

“I have walked for 2,800 km but not seen violence or hatred in the county. But it is seen in the media all the time. The media never shows the reality. But the truth is that this country is one, its people want to live in harmony,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He added that the citizen’s money goes not into airports, ports, roads and other projects, but into the pockets of some businessmen. “We all know it is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government but one that helps and is run by Ambani and Adani.”

Gandhi, while stating that the focus should be on the youth of the country, said: “An educated person is seen doing labour and selling ‘pakodas’. Why don’t they have employment? If someone can give employment, they are farmers and small and medium businesses. But the doors of banks are closed for them, even as top businessmen are given lakhs of crores of rupees.”

Gandhi also hit out at measures like demonetisation and GST implementation, stating them as ways to target small and medium businessmen.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan also addressed the crowds, saying that he is a part of the yatra “as an Indian”. “I had various ideologies and started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP government was scared after seeing the Bharat Jodo Yatra and has used Covid-19 as an excuse to stop it. He further said, “Like Kamal Haasan said, for the country we are all the same and are with Rahul ji. The freedom to speak and think is being taken away today. People with good vichardhaara are also being frightened and threatened.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra covered a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, starting from the Badarpur border where it entered the city from Haryana, and culminated at Red Fort, with a two-hour break at Ashram in the afternoon. It passed through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj. The yatra will halt for around nine days before resuming on January 3.