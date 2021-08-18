With replicas of 17 monuments, Bharat Darshan Park to be inaugurated in Delhi next month

The Bharat Darshan Park — a mega-city park that has replicas of 17 monuments built from scrap — is likely to be inaugurated next month as the South MCD has almost completed the construction.

The park in Punjabi Bagh, spread over 8.5 acres and built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, has replicas of monuments from across the country, including Mysore Palace, Charminar and Khajuraho Temple, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Meenakshi Temple, Hawa Mahal, Hampi ruins, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves and Junagarh Fort.

“It is almost complete and we are now giving finishing touches. We are seeking appointments from a union minister. Once he finalises the timing, we will inaugurate it next month,” Mayor of South MCD Mukesh Suryan said.

The theme of the park would be ‘Unity in Diversity’, displayed by iconic monuments and lighting, said standing committee chairperson B K Oberoi.

He said the park has features such as smart illumination for all the monument replicas, a walking track of 1.5 km, children’s play area, landscaped waterfalls, fountains, ponds, amphitheaters for cultural events, and a food court offering major cuisines of India.

The project is inspired by South MCD’s other project, ‘Waste to Wonder Park’, in Sarai Kale Khan where seven wonders of the world have been installed through waste and scrap materials, and is a big draw among people.

Oberoi said that while the rest of the park would be inaugurated, the replicas of Char Dham — Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, Badrinath, and Dwarka Puri will take some time.

He said that the decision to add more replicas came as the civic body had budget left and the corporation wanted to add pilgrimage sites of more states.

“Many people are not able to visit all the four pilgrimages, so we thought it would be good to have Char Dhams as well,” he said.

Earlier, a replica of the Golden Temple built in the park was “dismantled” by members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee as they felt it was against the tenets of Sikhism.