Bharat Bandh: Traffic congestion reported on Delhi-Gurgaon border

Traffic congestion was reported for at least an hour on the Delhi-Gurgaon border (Rajokri) on Monday morning after Delhi police barricaded a few lanes and intensified checking of vehicles entering Delhi, in view of the Bharat Bandh call.

To mark the first anniversary of three farms laws getting Presidential assent, farmer organisations have called a “Bharat Bandh” today. The bandh began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm today. (Follow Live Updates here)

Only two lanes were open for vehicle movement for vehicles entering Delhi causing snarls.

Traffic movement remained slow between 8.30 am and 9.30 am as police intermittently blocked lanes to check vehicles. Police said vehicles going towards Rewari are being diverted from Pachgaon (Manesar), Bilaspur and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

Ravinder Tomar, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said, “The traffic movement for vehicles going from Gurgaon to Delhi is slow as Delhi police is checking vehicles and some lanes have been barricaded. After farmers blocked traffic movement in Rewari, we have diverted traffic from Bilaspur, Pachgaon and KMP.”

Security had been beefed up at the border areas ahead of the bandh, with police officials maintaining extra vigil on highways and border areas.

A senior police officer from South West district, Delhi, said, “We have intensified checking at Rajokri due to Bharat Bandh protest. The border is not closed but the police are now checking each and every vehicle as per security arrangements.”

The Delhi-Gurgaon border hasn’t been closed but district police were checking all vehicles coming from Gurgaon as a security measure. Vehicle movement slowed down because of the checks.

” Patrolling teams and picket teams have been intensified. We have been told to keep a tight check on all commuters and vehicles till 4 pm. This may cause traffic congestion in some areas. We are working with traffic unit,” said another officer.

Heavy traffic on Delhi-UP borders

Heavy traffic was seen on DND, Apsara border and Signature bridge after Delhi police closes Ghazipur border due to the Bharat Band.

“We are diverting traffic to alternate routes but the checking points at each border point are causing traffic snarls across all borders. Farmers have blocked two national highways and vehicles have been stopped there. Traffic unit is working to divert commuters,” said a DCP level officer.