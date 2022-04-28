scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

Bhalswa landfill fire: Environment Minister directs DPCC to impose Rs 50 lakh fine on North MCD

The environment department has also issued directions to the North MCD to provide permanent water tanker stations at the landfill site to deal with insufficient water supply, and increase the number of field workers, according to Rai.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 8:25:50 pm
Gopal RaiEnvironment Minister Gopal Rai (File)

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for the fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill recently.

The environment department has also issued directions to the North MCD to provide permanent water tanker stations at the landfill site to deal with insufficient water supply, and increase the number of field workers, according to Rai. The North MCD has also been directed to construct peripheral roads for easy transportation at the landfill site, stated a communication from the Environment Minister’s office.

Last week, Rai held a meeting with representatives from various organisations, institutions and departments including The Energy and Resources Institute, Centre for Science and Environment, IIT Delhi, DPCC, and the MCDs to determine a way to deal with methane emissions from landfill sites.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

There have been four instances of fires at landfills so far this summer — three at Ghazipur and one at Bhalswa. Last month, the Environment Minister directed the DPCC to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the East MCD for the fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...Premium
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...
Articulate, Left, self-made Cong asset:...Premium
Articulate, Left, self-made Cong asset:...
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
More Premium Stories >>

Rai said that according to the report submitted by the DPCC on the Bhalswa landfill fire, “constant discharge of methane gas from these landfill sites, rising temperatures in Delhi, and a dry atmosphere are among the main reasons behind the regular fires in landfill sites”.

More from Delhi

A four-member team comprising representatives from the East and North MCDs and the DPCC will visit Mumbai on May 2 to collect information on a “gas sucking” mechanism that was used there, the communication said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement