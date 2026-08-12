Bhagwant Mann video row: Another gets bail as Gurgaon court flags lack of evidence

Granting relief to Arun on the basis of parity, the court noted that the investigating agency failed to distinguish his case from that of co-accused Ankit.

Days after a contractual cyber expert — arrested amid a controversy over a video allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann — was granted relief, a Gurgaon court Monday granted bail to another accused in the case. The court noted there was lack of evidence hinting at organised crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Sudeep Goel granted the regular bail to Arjun alias Arun. He was arrested on June 23 following allegations of being part of an organised crime syndicate that allegedly pressured a digital forensics worker to fabricate a report on the video.

While explaining the application of Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that pertains to organised crime, the court noted that there must be legally admissible prima facie evidence to constitute any continuing unlawful activity.