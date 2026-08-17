Bhagwant Mann video row: Gurgaon court flags lack of evidence again, one more gets bail

A Gurgaon court granted regular bail to the third accused arrested in connection with a case of alleged fabrication of forensic reports concerning a purported “objectionable” video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File)

A Gurgaon court on Monday granted regular bail to Pankaj Yadav, the third accused arrested in connection with a case of alleged fabrication of forensic reports concerning a purported “objectionable” video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann had claimed that the individual seen in the said video was not him.

Yadav is the proprietor of Cyber Yaan, a training centre in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, one of the labs allegedly used to prepare a report showing the video in question was AI-generated.

All three men arrested by the Haryana Police in the case so far, including Yadav, are currently out on bail.