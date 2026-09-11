Beyond diplomatic corridors: Itinerary in works for spouses of BRICS leaders

The programme, officials said, is being kept flexible, with the final choice of venues likely to depend on the time available, security considerations, and the movement schedules of the visiting leaders and their delegations.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiSep 11, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Itinerary for spouses of BRICS leaders, Delhi gears up for BRICS, Central Delhi traffic snarls, Central Delhi VVIP movement, Brics, BRICS summit, BRICS meet, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsAn illuminated Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. (Amit Mehra)
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A visit to the Crafts Bazaar at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi — offering  a glimpse of India’s traditional arts, crafts and handlooms — is expected to be among the key highlights in the itinerary of the spouses of the world leaders as they arrive in the city for BRICS Summit, The Indian Express has learnt.

Arrangements are also being made to take them to the Capital’s iconic markets and heritage sites, said officials. Even as the plan is still in the works, a lunch at The Lodhi hotel, a visit to the Prime Ministers Museum and the National Gallery of Modern Art are among the other engagements for which arrangements have so far been made, as per officials familiar with the preparations.

The programme, officials said, is being kept flexible, with the final choice of venues likely to depend on the time available, security considerations, and the movement schedules of the visiting leaders and their delegations.

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For Delhi, the itinerary aims to offer an opportunity to showcase a different side of the Capital, beyond the formal summit venues and diplomatic corridors.

They may also be taken on a tour of Delhi’s iconic markets. Senior police officers said that based on the experience of previous international summits, markets and popular public spaces often become part of the programme for spouses accompanying visiting heads of state and government.

Among the places being considered this time are Khan Market, Chandni Chowk and Janpath, each offering a very different experience of the Capital — from contemporary shopping experience to the densely-packed lanes of Old Delhi and the traditional handicrafts and shopping outlets around

Janpath. The tentative list also includes some of Delhi’s prominent heritage and cultural landmarks — Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid and the Red Fort, sources said.

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While these locations have been identified and arrangements are being put in place, officials stressed that this does not mean that every venue will necessarily be visited. The itinerary, they said, will ultimately be dictated by the timeline of the visit and the security requirements at the time of their movement.

Given the presence of multiple VVIPs in the Capital during the summit, every movement will have to be coordinated with the larger security and traffic plan, officials added.

At the same time, the Delhi Police has stepped up arrangements in the more crowded areas. Senior officers told The Indian Express that personnel in plainclothes are being deployed, mainly in marketplaces, where they can blend into the crowds while keeping a close watch.

The idea, officials said, is to maintain a visible security presence where necessary while ensuring that the movement of the VVIPs does not draw unnecessary attention in crowded public spaces. CCTV surveillance is also being closely monitored at the marketplaces and other possible venues, officials said.

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Existing camera networks are being used as part of the security grid.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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