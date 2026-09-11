Beyond diplomatic corridors: Itinerary in works for spouses of BRICS leaders

A visit to the Crafts Bazaar at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi — offering a glimpse of India’s traditional arts, crafts and handlooms — is expected to be among the key highlights in the itinerary of the spouses of the world leaders as they arrive in the city for BRICS Summit, The Indian Express has learnt.

Arrangements are also being made to take them to the Capital’s iconic markets and heritage sites, said officials. Even as the plan is still in the works, a lunch at The Lodhi hotel, a visit to the Prime Ministers Museum and the National Gallery of Modern Art are among the other engagements for which arrangements have so far been made, as per officials familiar with the preparations.

The programme, officials said, is being kept flexible, with the final choice of venues likely to depend on the time available, security considerations, and the movement schedules of the visiting leaders and their delegations.

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For Delhi, the itinerary aims to offer an opportunity to showcase a different side of the Capital, beyond the formal summit venues and diplomatic corridors.

They may also be taken on a tour of Delhi’s iconic markets. Senior police officers said that based on the experience of previous international summits, markets and popular public spaces often become part of the programme for spouses accompanying visiting heads of state and government.

Among the places being considered this time are Khan Market, Chandni Chowk and Janpath, each offering a very different experience of the Capital — from contemporary shopping experience to the densely-packed lanes of Old Delhi and the traditional handicrafts and shopping outlets around

Janpath. The tentative list also includes some of Delhi’s prominent heritage and cultural landmarks — Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid and the Red Fort, sources said.

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While these locations have been identified and arrangements are being put in place, officials stressed that this does not mean that every venue will necessarily be visited. The itinerary, they said, will ultimately be dictated by the timeline of the visit and the security requirements at the time of their movement.

Given the presence of multiple VVIPs in the Capital during the summit, every movement will have to be coordinated with the larger security and traffic plan, officials added.

At the same time, the Delhi Police has stepped up arrangements in the more crowded areas. Senior officers told The Indian Express that personnel in plainclothes are being deployed, mainly in marketplaces, where they can blend into the crowds while keeping a close watch.

The idea, officials said, is to maintain a visible security presence where necessary while ensuring that the movement of the VVIPs does not draw unnecessary attention in crowded public spaces. CCTV surveillance is also being closely monitored at the marketplaces and other possible venues, officials said.

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Existing camera networks are being used as part of the security grid.