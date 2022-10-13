Beware of touts offering help: Safdarjung Hospital’s new order

The administration of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi has issued an instruction to its doctors and staff to remain cautious of any unidentified and unauthorised people roaming inside the hospital, mainly touts and agents offering to take patients to laboratories, radiology centres or dispensaries outside.

The decision comes days after All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, implemented a similar order.

Safdarjung Hospital staff have been asked to wear designated uniforms and display ID cards to enhance security at the hospital and to help identify unauthorised individuals within the campus. “In addition, the staff working in operation theatre shall have their names embroidered on their scrubs,” the order passed by Medical Superintendent B L Sherwal on October 11 said.

The order has directed doctors, nurses and staff members to report such unauthorised persons to the medical superintendent. It further said that the information can also be shared confidentially on the official email ID, msoffice@vmmc-sih.nic.in.

“The security staff shall ensure that all such persons are handed over to the Safdarjung Hospital police outpost for trespassing and exploiting patients,” said the order.

“If any such unauthorised person or agent is found in any part of the hospital, the respective area in-charges – senior resident doctor, faculty, nursing officer, other staff, security guard – shall also be held responsible and deemed to be helping these agents or touts and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be taken,” the order added further.

The heads of departments have been requested to ensure that all waiting lists are attended to.