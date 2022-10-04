scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Between 2012 and 2021, PM 10 level in capital dropped 40%: Gopal Rai

The data presented at the inauguration of the ‘Green War Room’ ahead of the annual winter spike in air pollution levels showed that annual average PM 10 level in 2012 was 368 µg/m3, while annual average was 221 µg/m3 in 2021.

The level in 2012 was an increase from 277 µg/m3 in 2011. The PM 2.5 level in 2012 was 164 µg/m3, while the annual average PM 2.5 level in 2021 was 113 µg/m3. PM 2.5 levels saw a similar rise in 2012 compared to 2011, when the figure was 136 µg/m3.

The PM 10 level in Delhi has fallen by around 40% between 2012 and 2021 and the PM2.5 level has fallen by around 31% over the same time period, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai Monday based on data presented by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The data presented at the inauguration of the ‘Green War Room’ ahead of the annual winter spike in air pollution levels showed that annual average PM 10 level in 2012 was 368 µg/m3, while annual average was 221 µg/m3 in 2021. The level in 2012 was an increase from 277 µg/m3 in 2011. The PM 2.5 level in 2012 was 164 µg/m3, while the annual average PM 2.5 level in 2021 was 113 µg/m3. PM 2.5 levels saw a similar rise in 2012 compared to 2011, when the figure was 136 µg/m3. Rai said the data was based on DPCC’s monitoring stations.

More from Delhi

The ‘Green War Room’ is being used to monitor measures being taken this winter to mitigate air pollution levels, and track AQI and instances of stubble burning, Rai said. The war room began functioning Monday. It will function round-the-clock.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 01:42:39 am
Next Story

Returning from trip with friends, Gurgaon man killed in hit & run

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement