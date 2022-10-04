Between 2012 and 2021, PM 10 level in capital dropped 40%: Gopal Rai

The PM 10 level in Delhi has fallen by around 40% between 2012 and 2021 and the PM2.5 level has fallen by around 31% over the same time period, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai Monday based on data presented by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The data presented at the inauguration of the ‘Green War Room’ ahead of the annual winter spike in air pollution levels showed that annual average PM 10 level in 2012 was 368 µg/m3, while annual average was 221 µg/m3 in 2021. The level in 2012 was an increase from 277 µg/m3 in 2011. The PM 2.5 level in 2012 was 164 µg/m3, while the annual average PM 2.5 level in 2021 was 113 µg/m3. PM 2.5 levels saw a similar rise in 2012 compared to 2011, when the figure was 136 µg/m3. Rai said the data was based on DPCC’s monitoring stations.

The ‘Green War Room’ is being used to monitor measures being taken this winter to mitigate air pollution levels, and track AQI and instances of stubble burning, Rai said. The war room began functioning Monday. It will function round-the-clock.