Better visibility in Delhi as compared to neighbouring states, satellite shows ‘fog hole’

An image from the INSAT-3DR satellite, on Wednesday morning, showed a blanket of fog lying over a large part of the Indo-Gangetic Plain, save for a hole of sorts over Delhi.

The image from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) could point to what may be a ‘fog hole’ over Delhi, according to IMD scientist R K Jenamani.

At the IGI Airport Wednesday morning, the lowest visibility was 350 m having improved from around 50 m on Tuesday. Visibility at Safdarjung was even better at around 500 m between 5.30 am and 8.30 am. While fog over Delhi was mostly shallow to moderate on Wednesday, dense to very dense fog was reported over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan.

What brought better visibility to Delhi even as its neighbours were enveloped in dense fog?

IMD scientists pointed to increase in the minimum temperature Wednesday on account of southwesterly winds. The minimum temperature early on Wednesday at Safdarjung station was 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch higher than Tuesday.

Explained Days ahead Foggy mornings are likely to continue over the next six days. IMD has issued an alert for ‘dense’ fog in Delhi on Friday and moderate to dense fog over the weekend.

Jenamani said the hole over Delhi in the satellite image points to an ‘urban fog hole’.

A 2018 paper published in Geophysical Research Letters, a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Geophysical Union, attributed such ‘holes’ in fog to urban heat islands. The paper, titled ‘Urban Heat Island Over Delhi Punches Holes in Widespread Fog in the Indo-Gangetic Plains’ authored by Ritesh Gautam of Environmental Defense Fund in USA and Manoj K Singh, pointed to ‘holes’ in fog over major urban centres in Indo-Gangetic Plain. It noted that land surface temperature is higher over cities owing to urban heat island effect, and increased temperature contributes to dissipation of fog. The urban heat island effect is generally seen in densely populated built-up areas and is also associated with higher nighttime or minimum temperatures in cities.

For the paper, the researchers used 17 years – 2000-2016 – of data from MODIS, an instrument on board a NASA satellite. While the paper noted the occurrence of fog holes over other cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana as well, it added that the “highest frequency of fog holes” in the Indo-Gangetic Plain was found over Delhi. “We found >90 occurrences of fog holes over Delhi based on fog classification during the 17-year winter period from 2000 to 2016, which were confirmed in daily satellite imagery,” the paper read. It also explained that the dissipation of fog intensifies as the surface becomes warmer “plausibly leading to satellite-observed holes in fog”.

In 2016, NASA’s Earth Observatory also mentioned these ‘holes’ coinciding with cities in North India including Delhi, surmising that fog was burning off faster over cities since they tend to be warmer.

