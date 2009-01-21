Best Sellers

Forget slowdown blues and head for the sales across malls in Delhi and the NCR. Talk checks out the best on offer and rates the salesmanship at some of the top brand outlets

United Colours of Benetton,Basant Lok complex

Their stock at the Lajpat Nagar outlet and at Select Citywalk Mall is largely frugal,so if you are looking for a wide range,then head to either their South Extension store or their Basant Lok outlet. We recommend the one at Basant Lok,because apart from the really exhaustive stock that they have here (the only thing where it scores over the store at South Ex),you also get to experience extremely competent and professional help from their in-store employees. Theyll pull out the sizes you require even amidst the frenzy of limited period sales and go the extra mile to help you get the best bargain. At their 50% off weekend sale,we picked up silk shirts for about Rs 900 and tee shirts for as little as Rs 300. Trousers and capris came in from anything between Rs 700 to Rs 1000. For guys,the best buys included cashmere sweaters for about Rs 1500,and some lovely woven mufflers for about Rs 400.

Calvin Klein,Select Citywalk,Saket

Their sales began much before anybody elses did,and if you have always wanted to own a pair of CK denims,now is the time to fulfill your wish. Their discounts have been steadily climbing with the denims being on offer for as much as 70% off now. Apart from that,pick up basic tees for men for about Rs 1400 and for women starting from Rs 650 in delightful colours. But be warned. If you go in expecting friendly salespeople ready to help you out,you might be taken off guard by their general apathy.

Wills Lifestyle,South Extension I

Of all their brand outlets,the one at South Extension,we feel,has the best stock and the best in-store service. Check out their range of menswear,both formal and casual for sales that go up to 60%. If you are lucky,you can pick up a pair of trousers for as little as around Rs 800. Womenswear is slightly less exciting,but summery tops and basic half tees come for anything between Rs 500-700. The salespeople here are impeccable even amidst the mad scramble they attend to each customer individually and some even recall your taste from former shopping excursions and cater to you accordingly.

Mango,Select Citywalk,Saket

If youd like to stock up for next winter,settle for the jackets,overcoats (around Rs 4000 after discount) and parkas (about Rs 2100),all of which come with a handsome discount and would see you off for some winters to come. For summer picks,go for their basic tees and shirts that come between Rs 670 to Rs 1500 approximately. Store assistance is professional,but impersonal.

Fashion Cube,DT Mega Mall,Gurgaon

The sprawling store hosts clothes by leading brands across the world. The sale stakes are high here at up to 70% off and you can pick up brands such as Red Herring and Mango for prices as low as Rs 500. The secret behind it? The clothes are all surplus from last years collection,so its already two seasons too late. Theres not much assistance to help you navigate the store,but their signages are pretty good and do the needful.

Van Heusen,Connaught Place

Easily one of the best places to head for formal wear. Their sales go up to 60% and theres some finely-tailored shirts,trousers and dresses at throwaway prices to choose from. Womens trousers come in for about Rs 990 (which was earlier priced at Rs 2100). Their staff,like at most outlets,is extremely professional and accomodating.

Debenhams,Ambience Mall,Gurgaon

While their newly-opened counterpart at DLF Place,Saket,is still to put in an efficient network of store attendants,the one at Ambience Mall is impeccable. The store is now offering a flat 50% discount and its a good time to go in for those in-house brands (J by Jasper Conran,Rocha by John Rocha,Butterfly by Matthew Williamson and Star by Julien MacDonald among others),which are too expensive at other times. The mens collection here scores over the womens.

(With inputs from Meher Fatma)

