Delhi: Bentley driven by Ponty Chadha’s nephew rams autorickshaw, woman from Turkmenistan dead

A 51-year-old tourist was killed and two women accompanying her, all from Turkmenistan, were injured when a Bentley Bentayga hit

an autorickshaw they were travelling in, in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area Monday afternoon.

Nineteen-year-old Asees Singh Chadha, who was allegedly driving the vehicle at a high speed, is the nephew of Ponty Chadha, former liquor baron and founder of the Wave group, who was killed in a shootout with his brother in 2012. “A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against the accused at Chanakyapuri police station. He has been arrested,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

A police officer said the vehicle hit the stationary auto at a traffic signal. “I was standing near the spot, waiting for a friend, when I saw the vehicle hit an auto that was waiting for the light to turn green. The impact was such that the auto hit a tree and two poles, and was completely mangled. There was blood everywhere. I called a CAT ambulance, which rushed the three women and the auto driver to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” said Jagdish Beniwal (48), a property dealer.

Beniwal claimed the luxury car was being escorted by two police vehicles. When asked about it, DCP Verma said: “Asees is a Punjab Police protectee, and those vehicles were only escorting him.”

Police said the car hit a lamp-post after ramming the auto. The accused was caught by bystanders and handed over to police, said an officer.

Police said Asees is the son of Rajinder Singh Chadha, Ponty’s brother. Rajinder is currently the chairman of the Wave group. The Indian Express tried to contact Rajinder, but his phone was switched off.

“After completing his studies in Delhi, Asees went to London. He returned to India last year and joined his father’s business. He was on his way to his office from his father’s office when the incident took place,” a senior police officer said.

The autorickshaw, being driven by 40-year-old Raghubir Singh, was ferrying Alajanowa Gulsat (51), Atayewa Almagul (33) and Gulayim (55). Gulsat died during treatment.

“She sustained multiple rib fractures, and we suspect blunt cardiac injuries. It will be clearer only in the post-mortem report,” said a doctor in the emergency ward at the trauma centre.

While Almagul escaped with minor injuries, Gulayim sustained multiple fractures to her right hand. Auto driver Singh, who lives in Sangam Vihar with his wife and two teenaged children, was discharged from the hospital in the afternoon. “His knees, feet and face are injured and he has received stitches. His auto is completely damaged, and it was just a year old,” said Sanjay, his brother-in-law.