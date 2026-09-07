Bengal teen has narrow escape in Delhi building collapse: No water supply, so went to friend’s house

Fifteen minutes before the building turned to rubble, Sana Varash, a first-year BA student of Motilal Nehru College, was inside it.

The 18-year-old, from Falakata in Alipurduar district of West Bengal, was among the many students living in the building. He was sharing a “two-room set” on the third floor.

Sitting on a footpath outside the AIIMS metro station, waiting for news of his friends being treated at the Trauma Centre, Varash recalled that when he woke up around noon on Sunday, he found that there was no water supply. So he decided to walk to a friend’s place nearby to freshen up.