Belongings destroyed, say residents; demand permanent housing

For the scores of labourers living in the shanties at Gokulpuri, Friday was a grim reminder of their material reality. The combustible material in the jhuggis made the fire spread rapidly, the tightly packed and unplanned shanties with only a few routes to exit or enter made it hard for people to escape, and the lack of 24×7 water supply meant even attempts at dousing the fire could not be made.

Now with their homes burnt down, and a night spent under the open sky with nothing to eat or wear, these men, women and children have just one hope — resettlement in pucca houses.

Recounting the incident, Sangeeta (45), who works at a steel factory and is the sole breadwinner in the family, said she was sleeping around 12.30 am when she first heard panicked voices, and ran out with her five children. “Everything in our home is burnt. All I earned from my work is gone. All our documents, Aadhaar cards, my children’s books are all gone… As soon as we heard someone scream, I just took my children and ran because I wouldn’t have got my children back, and material things can be rebuilt. If jhuggis keep catching fire like this, what will happen to people like us? We want the government to give us permanent houses.”

She had been staying at the jhuggi for the last 15 years and supported her physically unwell husband and children on her salary of Rs 5,000 per month of which Rs 1,000 went as rent.

Pinky (30) was among the many in the area who had a wedding planned in the family in the coming days: “My elder daughter was supposed to get married after Holi. I had stored all the jewellery, and Rs 3-4 lakh at home. It’s all gone. The clothes we are wearing are the only ones we have…”

She alleged that authorities didn’t reach on time. While she works at a factory and as a domestic worker, her husband sells lemons and chillies on a string, and fixes zips.

Roshni (19) was set to get married next month. “We were supposed to leave for the wedding after Holi. All the things that were here for the wedding are gone…,” she said.

Sonwati, who said she has been living in the area for nearly 20 years, is worried about having lost her ration card in the fire: “What will we do about ration?” she said, while pointing out that the area doesn’t have a water connection and residents rely on tankers for water.

Kishor Kumar Dutta, sub-divisional magistrate, Yamuna Vihar, said arrangements had been made to provide food and temporary shelter for people who had lost their homes. Tents have been set up close to the spot, he said, along with mobile toilets and drinking water. Ambulances have been stationed close by. People from the area can also stay at the community centre a little distance away, he said.