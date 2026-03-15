‘Belgian Malinois, Labrador, German Shepherd’ : Delhi Police soon to welcome 72 dogs to its K-9 unit in its largest acquisition yet

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Seventy-two trained dogs, ranging from Labrador to German Shepherd, will soon join Delhi Police’s elite K-9 unit, marking the largest single acquisition in the squad’s history. The deal with the Indian Army for the acquisition has been finalised, and the induction of the dogs is expected in the coming days, officers said. At present, the Dog Squad unit has 64 dogs against a sanctioned strength of 105.
According to an officer, police are looking to acquire Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retrievers, and German Shepherds, breeds trained for tracking, narcotics detection, and explosive detection.
“As per the deal, around 15–18-month-old trained dogs, such as Belgian Malinois, Labradors, and German Shepherds, are being procured from the Indian Army. Once they are brought to the city force, they will undergo further training with the Delhi Police,” the officer added.
The expansion also comes against the backdrop of a broader crackdown on narcotics in the Capital. Following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, police have intensified action on drug-related offences, with the K-9 unit deployed for checks, officers said.
“The need for these dogs has increased in the past few months, especially with the rise in bomb threat calls. The demand to expand the canine fleet also increased after the blast outside Red Fort last November, especially following the recovery of explosives in Faridabad,” an officer said.
However, this is not the first time Delhi Police has sourced dogs from the Indian Army. Thirty dogs were procured from the Indian Army ahead of the G20 Summit in 2023 through a similar arrangement.
The Dog Squad, established in 1967, functions under the administrative control of the Crime Branch. It assists in crime detection, identification of explosives and narcotics, and operations requiring speed and precision. The unit works alongside Mobile Crime Teams, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and the Bomb Detection Team (BDT), and also conducts anti-sabotage checks at venues ahead of visits from important dignitaries.
“Recognizing the sensitive nature of these animals, the Dog Squad unit is maintained with the highest standards of care, ensuring a healthy, hygienic, and stress-free environment that enhances performance and ensures public safety,” an officer said.
The dogs are currently stationed at 10 locations across the city: Model Town, Chanakya Puri, Kalyan Puri, Darya Ganj, Sabzi Mandi, Maurya Enclave, R.K. Puram, Dwarka, Janakpuri, and Pushp Vihar. Officers said the new additions will strengthen district-level policing and improve response times during emergencies.
The unit has been deployed at high-security events including Independence Day, Republic Day, and visits by national and international dignitaries to locations such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Supreme Court, Vigyan Bhawan, Hyderabad House, among other important venues. The squad’s work also drew international acclaim during the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010.
In September last year, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha launched the unit’s emblem, featuring a dog beneath the force’s logo, along with its official title, ‘Shwan Dasta’.
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