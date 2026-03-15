‘Belgian Malinois, Labrador, German Shepherd’ : Delhi Police soon to welcome 72 dogs to its K-9 unit in its largest acquisition yet

The dogs are currently stationed at 10 locations across the city: Model Town, Chanakya Puri, Kalyan Puri, Darya Ganj, Sabzi Mandi, Maurya Enclave, R.K. Puram, Dwarka, Janakpuri, and Pushp Vihar. Officers said the new additions will strengthen district-level policing and improve response times during emergencies.

Seventy-two trained dogs, ranging from Labrador to German Shepherd, will soon join Delhi Police’s elite K-9 unit, marking the largest single acquisition in the squad’s history. The deal with the Indian Army for the acquisition has been finalised, and the induction of the dogs is expected in the coming days, officers said. At present, the Dog Squad unit has 64 dogs against a sanctioned strength of 105.

According to an officer, police are looking to acquire Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retrievers, and German Shepherds, breeds trained for tracking, narcotics detection, and explosive detection.

“As per the deal, around 15–18-month-old trained dogs, such as Belgian Malinois, Labradors, and German Shepherds, are being procured from the Indian Army. Once they are brought to the city force, they will undergo further training with the Delhi Police,” the officer added.