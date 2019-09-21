Delhi: Being shifted for treatment, two-year-old among 2 dead as ambulance hits truck

A two-year-old boy and a 30-year-old technician died after an ambulance they were travelling in hit a truck near the toll plaza on the DND flyway Friday. The child, who had been hospitalised with breathlessness, was being taken from Greater Noida’s Sharda Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Police said eyewitnesses saw the truck coming to a sudden halt as it was flagged down by personnel of the transport enforcement team.

Four persons were also injured — the child’s parents, his four-year-old brother, and the ambulance driver. Police said as the ambulance hit the truck’s rear, the vehicle was badly damaged and officers from police and Delhi Fire Services had to cut through the metal to get the victims out.

The victims were identified as Saurabh Pal (2) and Sunil Kumar (30). “We received a call at 4.40 am and rushed to the spot. The ambulance was damaged and the occupants were stuck inside.

The DFS was called and the occupants were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre, where two of them were declared dead,” said a senior police officer from Mayur Vihar police station.

Police said the truck driver left the vehicle and fled the spot. A search is on to arrest him.

DFS chief fire officer Atul Garg said, “The ambulance was half damaged; we went with one fire tender and got inside the vehicle. With the help of police, all six persons were taken out within minutes.”

Police said eyewitnesses claimed the truck was being driven rashly when it was stopped by personnel of the transport enforcement team at the toll plaza. “I was in my car in the parallel lane when I saw officers trying to stop the truck. It didn’t slow down initially, but came to an abrupt halt after crossing the toll plaza. As the ambulance hit the truck, the driver and the men who stopped the truck ran away,” said Lalji (25), a call centre employee. Police said they are looking into the matter and verifying claims made by the eyewitnesses.

Saurabh had been admitted to the Greater Noida hospital by his family Thursday evening, after the toddler complained of vomiting and breathlessness.

“Doctors told us there was some water in his windpipe and he should be transferred to Safdarjung Hospital. We left the hospital around 3 am. On the DND flyway, there was a truck in front of us. After the collision, I tried to pick up my son and save him but lost consciousness,” said Manno Pal (35), the victim’s mother.

An enforcement officer from the Delhi transport department said: “As soon as we get an official police complaint, a departmental inquiry will be initiated. If the personnel escaped, they can be traced through the GPS in their vehicles.”