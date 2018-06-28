Being escorted to Delhi by police, man jumps to death

Further investigations are on, the police said (Representational) Further investigations are on, the police said (Representational)

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Swaroop Nagar police station was transferred to 1st battalion of Delhi Armed Police, while the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was suspended — after a man, allegedly involved in kidnapping a minor girl, died by jumping off a train in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

Even as senior officers claimed the SHO’s transfer was routine, police sources claimed he was transferred due to the incident. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “We have registered an FIR against the ASI and further investigations are underway.”

The officer said that the dead, Ghanyshyam, lived in a rented accommodation in Swaroop Nagar and worked in a plastic factory. “He was in a relationship with a minor girl from his neighbourhood. They eloped on June 14, following which the girl’s parents lodged a case of kidnapping on June 16,” an officer said.

The SHO directed the ASI to make the arrest. Police sources claimed the ASI, instead of taking a woman personnel along, took two of his friends. “They first went to Goa, from where they proceeded to Bangalore to arrest Ghanyshyam. The arrest was made and the girl rescued,” police sources claimed.

While they were returning to Delhi, Ghanyshyam tried to escape. “He jumped off the train. They found his body lying in a pool of blood, and the ASI informed his seniors,” said an officer.

