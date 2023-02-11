Behind murder-suicide in Delhi flat, man who wanted Canadian Visa

A day after a 25-year-old MBA student from Canada and her 28-year-old friend were found dead inside a house in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, senior officers said the man was allegedly forcing the woman to take him to Canada and help him get a VISA.

Senior officers also said the duo were likely in a relationship since 2019. A senior officer, requesting anonymity, said: “The man, a gym trainer, had moved into the two-room flat only around a week ago. The woman had come to his house a few hours before the incident on Thursday… prima facie, we suspect there was a verbal spat between the two, following which he allegedly strangled her and then hanged himself.”

Police said they received a PCR call at 3.31 pm on Thursday. DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the woman’s mother was searching for her, after which she met a few of her friends who directed her to the man’s flat.

“The mother and the friends opened the door and found the bodies and called us,” he said.

Another officer, requesting anonymity, said: “We are questioning the mother on whether she knew about her daughter’s relationship and whether she had said anything to her regarding any verbal spat between them…”

The officer, however, said: “Questioning of family, however, has brought to light that the man was forcing the woman to take him to Canada with her, which might have led to the scuffle.”

Police said the woman had left home on Thursday morning to meet a friend but didn’t return. “Crime and FSL teams have inspected the spot and collected all relevant evidence… CDR of both their mobile phones is being verified,” the DCP had said.

An officer said the man’s co-workers at the gym in Kirti Nagar are also being questioned.

Meanwhile, neighbours said the deceased man had moved into the flat on the first floor recently and had never interacted with them.

A neighbour, requesting anonymity, said: “I heard commotion from the flat a few hours before the incident. But I thought it might be a private matter so I didn’t intervene.”

The woman had returned to India from Canada last month, said police.